Five players from São Paulo lose space with Rogério Ceni and future at the club is uncertain

the arrival of Rogerio Ceni at the command of São Paulo started to show good results, and the São Paulo tricolor is practically no longer at risk of relegation in the brazilian, moving up the table after the victories against Internacional and Corinthians at the end of October. The team from São Paulo is currently in the 12th position of the Brazilian championship and dreaming of one of the places for the next Cup again liberators of America.

The coach has made many changes to the squad since his arrival and some players have lost space in the team, leaving an uncertain future for the next season. Some players have already done the opposite and are fundamental parts of the team today, such as Gabriel Sara.

Bruno Alves



Defender Bruno Alves went from being an absolute starter in the last two seasons to a luxury reserve at São Paulo, losing his spot with coach Hernan Crespo. The player continued to be activated in case of embezzlement in the trio Léo, Miranda and Arboleda. Already with Rogério Ceni, the current defender only in the match against Internacional and was on the field for 3 minutes.

rojas



Striker Rojas has a contract only until December of this year and can leave the São Paulo club for free, not being used by Rogério Ceni so far. Despite not having had the opportunity, the player has the characteristics that the coach likes most in the position, being a dribbler, intense and fast. However, it may exit in the next transfer window.

Shaylon



Shaylon has not yet been used by Ceni and has a contract only until January 2022, one more that should not remain at São Paulo. The player was joined by Hernán Crespo to complete the squad and played for a few minutes, but he hasn’t gained an opportunity since the arrival of the new coach.

eder



The striker suffered repeated injuries during the season and was unable to establish himself in the team, losing ground to Hernán Crespo after regaining fitness. The ace arrived in São Paulo with the status of an Italian national team player, with excellent spells in Inter Milan (Italy) and in Chinese football. However, today it is only the fifth option for the tricolor attack and rumors of a termination with the club are already circulating on the internet.

Victor Bueno



The player even changed the role of the season and tried to adapt to the needs of coach Hernán Crespo, but he was not convinced and lost a lot of space in the starting lineup. With Rogério Ceni, he only played 42 minutes and should not go on to next season.