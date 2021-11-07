Fixed income returned to the spotlight; what you need to know about her

Fixed income is a very popular investment modality among Brazilians and known for having more stable returns and for being low risk.

It is one of the most suitable options for conservative investors and recommended for the money that will be used for short-term goals and for the well-known emergency reserve (as long as there is no shortage).

In recent months, with the frequent rises in the Selic base interest rate, profitability has become more attractive and has attracted the attention of investors who seek safer options in times of high volatility in the economic scenario.

What is fixed income?

Fixed income is a loan that an investor makes to a financial institution, companies or the government. For this loan, you receive interest for as long as the money is invested, and the rules are defined at the time of application.

The best known modalities are Treasury Direct bonds, CDB, LCI, LCA, CRI, CRA and debentures.

What are the defined rules?

Expiration date: every investment in fixed income has a definite maturity. As this is a loan, it is necessary to agree when the money will be returned.

grace period: some fixed income options have a period within which the invested money cannot be withdrawn.

Profitability: in this modality, the profitability can be:

Post-fixed and follow an index, such as Selic , CDI (rate applied to deposits between banks and which closely monitors the Selic ), IPCA (official index that measures inflation in the country). At the time of application, it will be defined how much of this index the investor will receive month by month. For example 100% of Selic . However, the full amount of income will only be known at the maturity of the investment.

, (rate applied to deposits between banks and which closely monitors the ), IPCA (official index that measures inflation in the country). At the time of application, it will be defined how much of this index the investor will receive month by month. For example 100% of . However, the full amount of income will only be known at the maturity of the investment. Prefixed. In this option, the investor already knows at the time of investment what the return will be.

Hybrid, combines a part of the post-fixed profitability plus a fixed part.

What is important for investors to pay attention to?

Credibility and solidity of the bond issuer: to avoid the risk of the money not being returned if the institution goes bankrupt. Treasury Direct bonds are considered the safest in the country, as they are 100% guaranteed by the government.

Redemption term: the combined return will be paid if the money is invested for the defined period. In the case of early redemption, the investor may have a loss in income and even in the initial amount invested.