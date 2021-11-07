Flamengo director responds on Renato Gaúcho’s future and favoritism in Libertadores final | Flamengo



Rodolfo Landim, Marcos Braz and Bruno SpindelGilvan de Souza / O Dia Agency

Rio – Before Flamengo’s victory over Atlético-GO, Marcos Braz, vice president of soccer, spoke about the environment at the Rio de Janeiro club, rejecting comments about a possible lack of internal harmony, as well as commenting on the fight for the Brazilian Championship and the Libertadores final, to be held on November 27, against Palmeiras, in Montevideo. “There is no lack of harmony. People who work within Flamengo football know what they have to do at this moment, at this moment of questioning. On the 27th, we will go over all of this to reach the best temperature and harmony possible,” said Braz, in an interview with the “Jovem Pan Sports” channel, amending a hypothetical resignation of Renato Gaucho until the final of the continental tournament:

“Renato is the current coach. Fans complain, sometimes the questions are feasible, they have everything, and others don’t. They have everything. What I can say is that Flamengo will arrive well on the 27th. And, while have a mathematical chance, it is a duty of all of us to believe in the conquest (of the Brazilian Nationals)”.

Braz also confirmed that, in his opinion, Palmeiras is the favorite for the Libertadores title. And explained the reason:

“The favorite is Palmeiras, which is the current champion. I said that three months ago. I’m still evaluating. Palmeiras is the current champion. Who would be the favorite of this year’s Brazilian Championship? Flamengo, because they’re the current champion. That’s it. It’s still Palmeiras”.

With no time to lose, Flamengo has already turned the key to Chapecoense. Rubro-Negro faces the team from Santa Catarina this Monday, at 20h, at Arena Condá. The match is valid for the 30th round of the Brazilian Championship and will have live broadcast of LANCE!.