Flamengo loses absolute titleholder, ‘secures’ David Luiz and gains more embezzlements against Chape

Flamengo confirmed this Sunday that Diego Alves, David Luiz and Thiago Maia will not be among those related to the match against Chapecoense, increasing the list of embezzlement

the games marathon of Flamengo in November it continues to provide a lot of work for the medical department. The club confirmed this Sunday morning (07) that it will have absences for the match against the Chapecoense, which happens this Monday, by the brazilian.

According to a statement issued by the club, Diego Alves ‘showed marked physical wear’ and therefore ‘will carry out specific exercises in the CT’. With this, the goalkeeper will not even embark with the delegation to Chapecó. And you won’t be the only one spared.

Now you can watch all ESPN content live whenever and wherever you want on Star+. A new way of looking at sports. Subscribe now.

After returning to play in the victory against Atlético-GO, David Luiz will also follow a ‘gradual return schedule’ and will not travel to Santa Catarina. Besides them, coach Renato Gaúcho will also not be able to count on Thiago Maia, who ‘suffered a blow to his hip and left foot in the last game and did not recover in time for the pain’, according to Flamengo.

Lives, original content and the best of ESPN programming! Subscribe to our YouTube channel, turn on notifications and don’t miss any videos!

Still unable to count on the players handed over to the medical department, the coach will still have the absence of Isla, called up for the Chile national team, and Andreas Pereira, suspended for the third yellow card.

Flamengo’s other embezzlers are Arrasceta, Filipe Luís, Diego and Kenedy, who are still recovering from physical problems and should not actually be on the field. In addition to them, center forward Pedro, who is recovering from an arthroscopy on his knee, continues to only do physical work.

Last Saturday, with the 2-0 victory against Atlético-GO, Flamengo took the vice-leadership of the Brazilian Championship with 53 points. The team has the chance to further narrow the gap to the leader Atlético-MG and stay ahead of Palmeiras, now third.

See below the list of related by Flamengo: