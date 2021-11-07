Flamengo squad: David Luiz, Diego Alves and Thiago Maia don’t face Chapecoense | Flamengo

Flamengo released the list of those related to the match this Monday, against Chapecoense, at Arena Condá, for the Brazilian Championship. In addition to Isla and Andreas Pereira, David Luiz, Diego Alves and Thiago Maia did not travel with the team and will be embezzled.
Flamengo’s related to the game against Chape — Photo: Reproduction
The absence of David Luiz is part of the defender’s gradual return plan after the muscle injury. Diego Alves, according to the club, showed marked physical wear. Thiago Maia, who would be the replacement for the suspended Andreas Pereira, took a blow to the hip and left foot in the match against Atlético-GO and did not recover from the pain in time.
Isla traveled on Saturday to defend the Chile national team and will only re-present on the 17th. Flamengo’s probable lineup is: Gabriel Batista, Matheuzinho, Rodrigo Caio, Léo Pereira and Ramon; Arão, Gomes, Everton Ribeiro, Michael, Bruno Henrique and Gabigol.
Arrascaeta, Filipe Luís, Diego and Pedro are continuing their physical recovery work at the Ninho.
The delegation traveled this morning to Santa Catarina and will do a training session at Chape’s CT in the afternoon.