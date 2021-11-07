Folha’s article about Marília Mendonça generates indignation on social media

An article published by Folha de São Paulo this Saturday (6), highlighting the trajectory and success of the singer from Goiás Marília Mendonça, who died in a plane crash this Friday (5), generated a wave of indignation on social networks. Columnist and professor Gustavo Alonso, author of the text, was accused of machismo and fatphobia by followers.

With the title “Marília Mendonça, queen of suffering, I didn’t know what failure is”, the columnist tells how the artist became the “head of the feminejo” in a market until then dominated by men. Throughout the article, Alonso talks about Marília’s physical appearance and voice, which brought the name of the newspaper to the list of the most talked about topics on Twitter at a time when the 26-year-old singer’s body was being veiled in Goiânia.

“She was never an excellent singer. His look was also not the most attractive for the country music market, then used to very few successful women: Paula Fernandes, Cecília (from the duo with Rodolfo), Roberta Miranda, Irmãs Galvão, Inhana (from the duo with Cascatinha)”, writes Alonso.

“Marília was chubby and fought with the scales. More recently, during quarantine, he had been carrying out a radical regime that had surprised many. It was also beautiful for the market. But that was definitely not what Brazil saw in it”, added the historian, who is the author of the book Asphalt Cowboys: Country Music and Brazilian Modernization.

Anthropologist Débora Diniz, commentator Ana Thais Matos, columnist Milly Lacombe, deputy Fernanda Melchionna (Psol-RS) and singer Teresa Cristina are some of the people who went to the networks to protest against the way the singer was portrayed in the article .

If anyone has genuine doubts about how patriarchy operates, just read the obituary to Marília Mendonça in @sheet. The phenomenon of Brazilian music was reduced to the half-words of a critic who was concerned with his body and scale. Patriarchy does not rest even with the dead woman — Debora Diniz (@Debora_D_Diniz) November 6, 2021

IT’S A SHAME THAT SPEAKER! That’s what makes this bunch of burglars talk about a female artist. This bunch of columnists trained in a social network who think they own the word because they listen to half a dozen old records. I hate you and I hate this newspaper. — Ana Thais (@anathaismatos) November 6, 2021

The article about Marília Mendonca in Folha de São Paulo is more than prejudiced, it is a portrait of how patriarchy sees women (especially the famous ones): as merchandise and with a body hostage to the rules of Capital that only seeks profit. Enough! Out of respect for your memory! pic.twitter.com/1ufqkuJdHZ — Fernanda Melchionna (@fernandapsol) November 6, 2021

Gustavo Alonso’s text for the @sheet about Marília Mendonça is an offense. I read it and felt a physical revulsion, an upset stomach. Many men who seem aligned with the feminist cause are not understanding our shouting. I’ll try to explain. — Milly Lacombe (@millylacombe) November 6, 2021

