For the first time, Zé Neto talks about the death of Marília Mendonça: ”Anxiety, fear and longing”

Shaken, Zé Neto speaks for the first time since the death of Marília Mendonça and thrills internet users with a statement

This Sunday morning, 7, Ze Neto (31) of the pair with christian (33), vented for the first time since the traumatic death of Marília Mendonça (1995-2021), which took place last Friday, 5.

Still shaken by the loss of his dear friend, the singer recalled good times sharing the stage with the queen of suffering and was moved by talking about the last hug they exchanged.

“Do you know that lump in your throat, that urge to scream, that mixture of anguish, fear and longing? Yeah, how I feel right now. Go with God, my friend. Go with God, queen of suffering. Go with God, Leo’s mother. Go with God, girl. Go with God, Marília Mendonça”, wrote the countryman.

– Sertanejos mourn the loss of Marília Mendonça

“I swear to God if I knew this video of our hugging would be our last, I’d never let go of you again. Our life is a breath, and with each passing day, we live as if we can control time. We need to review our concepts. Don’t leave it to be done tomorrow, what we can do today. Always kiss as if it were the last kiss, hug as if it were the last hug and love without limits. May God comfort the hearts of these families, these five lives that left us. go with God, little star”, completed.

The wake of Marília Mendonça took place during the afternoon of last Saturday, 6, in Goiânia, with the presence of family and friends, including the pairs Maiara and Maraisa (33 and 33) and Henry and Juliano (32 and 30).





