Formula 1 promises to present new logo during São Paulo GP

Formula 1 will present a new identity with the change of the logo. The announcement was made by Stefano Domenicali, executive director of the World Cup, minutes before qualifying for the GP in Mexico City this Saturday (6). The novelty will be presented soon in Brazil, next week, over the weekend of the São Paulo GP.

Domenicali did not say exactly what day the presentation will be and if it will happen in Interlagos or some other event, however. According to the Italian, who took charge of F1 at the beginning of the year, the change has to do with the environmental issue and the competition’s pledge to become more and more sustainable.

“We are going to present a new logo in Brazil. It’s just to remember who we are, because it’s easy to crucify someone even though you don’t know what others are doing. We are not talking here about mobility, but about a sport”, he said in a quick interview to the English TV network Sky Sports.

“I believe – we all believe – that it is possible to offer alternatives to something that everyone is talking about, which is the electrification trend. But we cannot forget that we have investment in a fuel that we can offer to cars around the planet”, he added.

The current Formula 1 logo was conceived a short time ago, at the end of the 2017 season. In this way, it served as the championship’s identity for only four years – in 2020, it won the company number 70, in honor of the 70th anniversary of the category.

