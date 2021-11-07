Forza Horizon 5 already has around 800 thousand players • Eurogamer.pt

Forza Horizon 5 is now available through the Ultimate edition of 99 euros and is already starting to register impressive numbers in this early access.

One of the most awaited games by the Xbox community, Forza Horizon 5 already has close to 800,000 players (thanks to the VGC) verified in the highscore tables and this shows how popular and expected the game is.

This version, available for Xbox and PC, is only available to those who pay for it, as the regular edition will only be released on November 9th and the same day arrival on the Xbox Game Pass.

Alternatively, Xbox Game Pass subscribers can pay €49.99 for the Forza Horizon 5 Premium Add-Ons Bundle that grants them access to additional content and can play earlier if they don’t want to wait for the 9th.

Microsoft allows early pay access to Forza Horizon 5 and is already receiving strong indications of resounding success.

Furthermore, Forza Horizon 5, in its base version of 59 euros, is the best-selling game on Steam and this is another strong indicator of how players are more than ready for its arrival.