Forza Horizon 5 on PC Cheap: we even run in 4K!

Game features impressive optimization and one of the best graphics (even on input hardware)

Ultimately the Xbox Series X won a racing game to make this hardware shine. Forza Horzion 5 is the new edition of the popular racing game from Playground Games, highlighting the beautiful landscapes of Mexico as a frame for the beautiful graphics of the game’s vehicles.

As this is a game of more than a generation, that is, it will also be available on Xbox One, which gives us hope that it will run well even on more limited computers. However, looking at the recommendations, even the developer is demanding! Minimum hardware includes:

– Processor: Intel i5-4460 or AMD Ryzen 3 1200

– Memory: 8 GB RAM

– Graphics card: Nvidia GeForce GTX 970 or AMD Radeon RX 470

These recommendations make our PC warriors to be out of the recommendations, as is the case of our PC Baratinho and also our system operating only with integrated graphics, codename PC da Crise. The machines we use have the following settings:

Crisis PC:



– AMD Ryzen 3 3200G Processor

– Graphics integrated into the Vega 8 CPU

– ASUS A320M-K/BR Motherboard

– 2x8GB DDR4 Teamgroup T-Force Vulkan @3000MHz

– 300W SFX 80 PLUS source

Cheap PC:

– Intel Core i3-10100F

– 2x8GB DDR4 TeamGroup @2400MHz

– Asus Prime H410M

– Zotac GeForce GTX 1050 Ti Mini

– Cooler Master V550 MWE Power Supply

Starting with our PC limited to integrated graphics, unfortunately the most interesting test wasn’t possible to do. Although compatibility with consoles like Xbox One makes us optimistic about the level of performance we’d get with a Vega 8, unfortunately driver bugs held us back. The game recommends opening with Adrenalin version 21.11.1, however installing this driver makes our AMD Ryzen 3 3200G based computer stop using the video card correctly, and starts recognizing our GPU with a generic video hardware. Using the latest stable version, 20.10.2, causes the game to crash on launch. Unfortunately, we’re in a “beak pool” in the current scenario.



The driver went bad and we couldn’t run it on Vega’s integrated graphics

As for PC Baratinho, things change. The Intel Core i3-10100F (4 cores and 8 threads) is way above the Core i5-4460 (4 cores and 4 threads), and was left in our tests to achieve frame rates in the 80fps range. But the one that really surprised was the GTX 1050 Ti. The card easily reached over 60fps at 1080p at a low quality level, and still ran well above 30fps with ease when we kept FullHD and high quality.

The problem is the aliasing. Forza Horizon 5 has several good points in graphics, but even on the most powerful consoles, aliasing is the main noticeable graphical defect. In 1080p it is very noticeable, even using MSAA at 2x and combining with FXAA. But that’s where the game surprises even more.

We put it in 4K keeping the pre-set from above, and the GTX 1050 Ti managed an impressive 22fps! With this very high resolution, it’s noticeable how the anti-aliasing is much reduced compared to 1080p gameplay, however we don’t have a frame rate sufficient to play. That’s where dynamic resolution comes in, a feature in which the game reduces the amount of pixels being rendered to get more performance. And here the result is excellent.

The GTX 1050 Ti can run stable at 30fps with dynamic resolution scaling, achieving a good balance between performance and reduced aliasing. The result is easily one of the games that ran with better graphics quality and stability on our input hardware.

Forza Horizon 5 is one of the games that achieved the highest graphic quality we’ve ever seen on PC Cheap

But with such advanced graphics, we also couldn’t fail to test how it runs on high-end hardware, with Extreme graphics and native 4K resolution. To enable Forza Horizon 5 to shine with maximum intensity, we used the Adrenaline Dream PC, which has the specifications below.

Dream PC:

– AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3990X – Official Website – Review Link

– MSI CREATOR TRX40 – official website

– MasterLiquid ML360P Silver Edition Cooler – Official Website

– 4x16GB T-Force XTreem ARGB CL16 – official website

– Gainward GeForce RTX 3090 Phantom GS – Review Link

– Team Group Cardea Z440 PCIe 4.0 1TB / Team Group Cardea II PCIe 3.0 1TB – official website – purchase link

– Seagate Barracuda 10TB – official website

– Cooler Master V1000 Platinum – official website

– Cooler Master Cosmos C700M – official website

