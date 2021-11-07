Free market reaches 70% free shipping on total sales, XP alert

O Free market (MELI34) obtained a result considered as solid and in line or above the competition’s numbers, assess the analysts of XP Investments in a report released after the presentation of the company’s results.

The largest e-commerce portal in Latin America reported this thursday (4) that its sales volume (GMV) reached US$ 7.3 billion from July to September, an increase of 29.7% in constant currency over the same stage of 2020.

“We saw signs of increased competition with the company investing in expanding its assortment of fresh products, fashion, beauty, CPG (consumer goods) and electronics both in its own stock (1P) and in the marketplace (3P), while they indicated a pressure on short-term margins due to the gain in traction of the 1P in the 4th quarter combined with higher investments in marketing and customer acquisition”, says the broker.

Finally, XP highlights the penetration of free shipping in the volume sold, which reached a historic high (by 70%).

“In this way, we continue to take a cautious view in the ecommerce sector, as we believe that competition will remain fierce”, points out XP.