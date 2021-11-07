From hatchback to ultra-compact SUV: Toyota Aygo resurfaces as a proposal for the urban environment

Transformed from a hatchback to an ultra-compact SUV, Toyota unveiled last Friday (5) the third generation of the Aygo; now renamed Aygo X. The new version follows the premise of the X-Prologue concept car, which was unveiled earlier this year, but retains features of its predecessor.
Built on the same platform as the Yaris and the Yaris Cross, the Toyota Aygo X retains the retractable canvas roof, one-piece glass trunk and vertical taillight array seen in the previous generation. However, it is 3 cm longer than the previous generation, with the wheelbase extended by 9 cm, offering greater interior space, and width increased by 1.3 cm, improving shoulder room and the distance between the front seats. .
Also, the front of the new Aygo is shorter than the Yaris, which should make goal a little easier.
Focusing on the urban environment, with narrow streets, the automaker points out that thanks to the height of the new model (1.51 meters), the new generation Aygo is more rigid and more difficult to overturn than its predecessor, thanks to the system. Proven suspension of the new GA-B platform.
With a 1.0 gasoline engine with 72 horsepower and 31.3 kgfm of torque, with a five-speed manual transmission or automatic CVT, the Aygo X arrives at dealerships in Europe early next year costing 16 thousand euros – the equivalent, in direct conversion, at approximately R$ 102,500.
About a sports version, in an interview with Autocar last Friday (5), the automaker does not rule out the possibility. Andrea Carlucci, Toyota’s vice president in Europe, says there are no plans for the model, but there is potential.
“Whatever our plans, this car needs a look at the chassis and body rigidity, [mas] there is potential to make a sports version”, evaluated the executive. “Let’s be clear. It’s not in our plans, but you’ll find out and maybe comment to help us understand how much potential there is. Never say Never [sobre a possibilidade de uma versão GR].”, commented Carlucci.
Should it become viable, a sporty version of the new Aygo would function as an entry-level model for the GR lineup, with prices and features that would place it between a standard Aygo X and a sporty Yaris. As both models share the same platform, the adaptation of the Yaris’ 1.6 turbo-compressed engine could be made easier for the new version.