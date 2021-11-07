From hatchback to ultra-compact SUV: Toyota Aygo resurfaces as a proposal for the urban environment

Transformed from a hatchback to an ultra-compact SUV, Toyota unveiled last Friday (5) the third generation of the Aygo; now renamed Aygo X. The new version follows the premise of the X-Prologue concept car, which was unveiled earlier this year, but retains features of its predecessor.

Built on the same platform as the Yaris and the Yaris Cross, the Toyota Aygo X retains the retractable canvas roof, one-piece glass trunk and vertical taillight array seen in the previous generation. However, it is 3 cm longer than the previous generation, with the wheelbase extended by 9 cm, offering greater interior space, and width increased by 1.3 cm, improving shoulder room and the distance between the front seats. .

Also, the front of the new Aygo is shorter than the Yaris, which should make goal a little easier.