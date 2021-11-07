Full of embezzlement, Flamengo publishes list of related games against Chapecoense – Flamengo

PHOTO: RELEASE/FLAMENGO

Flamengo is preparing to take the field this Monday (8th), when they face Chapecoense, in a game valid for the 30th round of the Brazilian Championship. For the match that will take place at Arena Condá, in Santa Catarina, the coach Renato Gaucho defined the list of related players.

SEE THE CHOSEN:

Goalkeepers: César, Gabriel Batista and Hugo Souza;

Full-backs: Matheuzinho, Ramon, Renê and Rodinei;

Defenders: Bruno Viana, Gustavo Henrique, Léo Pereira and Rodrigo Caio;

Socks: Everton Ribeiro, João Gomes, Piris da Motta and Willian Arão;

Strikers: Bruno Henrique, Gabigol, Lázaro, Michael, Vitinho, Vitor Gabriel.

It is worth noting that, for the match, Renato Gaúcho will not be able to count on: Arrascaeta, Kenedy, Filipe Luís, Diego Ribas and Pedro, handed over to the medical department. Furthermore, Thiago Maia, who suffered blows to his hip and left foot, is also out of combat.

Completing the list of absences appear David Luiz (in the process of gradual return) and Diego Alves (physical wear). Andreas Pereira, suspended for the third yellow card, and Isla, who defends the Chilean team in the 2022 World Cup qualifiers.

Thus, full of embezzlements, Flamengo is preparing to face Chapecoense. Mais Querido will take the field at 8 pm (Brasilia time), with live broadcast of Premiere, on pay-per-view. However, as tradition dictates, the Fla Column will command the hottest narration on the internet, in the voice of Rafa Penido, in YouTube.