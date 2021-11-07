Fund dribbles Bolsonaro and closes billionaire deal with Amazonian states – 11/06/2021

A billion-dollar global fund and state governors signed an agreement to attract resources for environmental projects in the Amazon. This Saturday, the Interstate Consortium for the Sustainable Development of the Legal Amazon closed a Memorandum of Understanding with Emergent, an American organization that acts as administrative coordinator of the LEAF Coalition.

But social and indigenous movements from Pará and other states warn that sending money must consider clear criteria and call for the involvement of activists, communities and environmentalists in fundraising. The fear is that the flow will be limited to the authorities, financing only their projects.

The pact was closed in Glasgow, on the margins of the UN Climate Change Conference, and marks a trend among international actors not to resort only to the federal government. With the agreement, the possibility of transactions between the states of the Legal Amazon and LEAF participants is open.

The initiative comes days after the LEAF Coalition mobilized $1 billion for countries and states committed to increasing their ambition to protect forests and reduce deforestation. In addition to resources from developed economies such as the USA, United Kingdom and Norway, the fund counts on contributions from companies such as BlackRock, Burberry, EY, Inditex, Intertek, SAP, Walmart.org, Amazon, Airbnb, Bayer, BCG, Delta Air Lines , E.ON, GSK, McKinsey, Nestlé, PwC, Salesforce and Unilever.

In addition to the Brazilian states, countries such as Costa Rica, Ecuador, Ghana, Nepal and Vietnam signed agreements with the foreign fund.

Norway says agreement with states is “supplement”

Espen Barth Eide, Norway’s minister of the environment and one of the project’s financiers, pointed out that the rapprochement with the states is a “supplement” to what already exists in Oslo’s relationship with national governments. “It’s not a substitute, it’s an additional one,” said the minister, who still defends that indigenous peoples and other groups are part of the initiative. “My suspicion is that this is not always happening. But it would be fair,” he said.

He, however, made it clear that he would like to see changes in the environmental policy of Jair Bolsonaro’s government. Asked if he was satisfied with Brasília’s strategy, he laughed and diplomatically just said: “there is always room for improvement.”

“We are following the political situation in Brazil,” he said. “There are elements of development that we would like to see differently, and adding the layer of states strengthens a broader relationship,” he said. “In this context, it is important to preserve a forest that is in Brazil, but which provides a service to the world.”

According to him, there is still no progress on the resumption of the Amazon Fund, which was still dismantled under Ricardo Salles’ administration. “I hope we have news one day,” he added.

Eight of the nine Amazonian states have already submitted proposals to the LEAF and passed an initial technical assessment. This means that they qualified for transactions with potential buyers of carbon credits generated from emission reductions.

Governors of the region celebrated access to resources. “The signing of this agreement represents an important commitment of the Legal Amazon to climate security in the world,” said Flávio Dino, president of the Interstate Consortium for the Legal Amazon and Governor of Maranhão.

Helder Barbalho, governor of Pará who signed the Memorandum of Understanding on behalf of the Interstate Consortium, said the agreement is “a clear demonstration that we have a clear strategy for the Amazon’s contribution to climate balance.”

The British also pointed to the importance of the new agreement and insisted that the bill is not just for the states. There are talks between London and the Brazilian federal government so that a similar approach can take place.

“The agreement is a welcome sign that the Interstate Consortium for the Sustainable Development of the Legal Amazon shares the LEAF Coalition’s goal of achieving measurable reductions in deforestation,” said Maggie Charnley, deputy director, UK International Climate Finance – Forests, Land Use and Carbon Markets.

According to her, the pact is also based on the federal government’s commitment to revert deforestation by 2030. “We hope to continue working with Brazil at all levels, including through the LEAF Coalition, so that together we can achieve these goals,” she said.

“Since its launch at the White House Leaders’ Summit on Climate in April, the LEAF Coalition has been demonstrating the scale and collaboration needed to tackle the climate crisis and make a significant contribution to achieving zero net emissions globally by 2050.” said John Kerry, the US President’s Special Envoy for Climate.

“The Coalition has already surpassed its goal of mobilizing government and private sector resources to support large-scale actions to reduce deforestation and restore tropical and subtropical forests. emissions”, he completed.