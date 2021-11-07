Gasly vibrates with “fantastic rating” in Mexico and values ​​Tsunoda’s vacuum – Formula 1

Pierre Gasly stood out again in 2021 and leaves fifth in the Mexico City GP. This Saturday (6), the Frenchman was only behind Mercedes and Red Bull, being very confident in seeking another good result for AlphaTauri in the season. And also satisfied with the precious help of his teammate.

Gasly celebrated the performance and also the distance he opened for Carlos Sainz, sixth on the grid. Pierre, however, was keen to share the credits with the whole team, including Yuki Tsunoda, who helped pull his partner out of the vacuum in Q3.

“Today was very good, I’m so happy with fifth place, it was a fantastic classification. The team did a great job with the car, it seems to have matched the track very well. We are feeling very strong here. I did my best today and that gave me a 0s3 advantage for sixth place. Yuki also did a great job, he helped me with the vacuum,” he said.

Pierre Gasly leaves fifth in Mexico (Photo: AlphaTauri)

For Gasly, AlphaTauri should only think about itself in Mexico, to get the better of the fight against rivals without needing anything fancy.

“We hope to finish the race well tomorrow, let’s stay focused on us and try to score as many points as possible here in Mexico,” he added.

Formula 1 speeds up with the dispute of the Mexico City GP, 18th stage of the 2021 season, this Sunday from 4 pm (GMT-3)

