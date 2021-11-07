Getting to Marlia Mendona’s plane was a challenge for firefighters – Gerais

Military personnel from the Fire Department had a lot of work to remove the victims’ bodies and their belongings from the plane (photo: Super Canal Caratinga)

Lieutenant Colonel Alexsandro Nunes, commander of the 11th Military Fire Brigade of Ipatinga, who commanded the rescue operation for the bodies of Marlia Mendona and her team in Piedade de Caratinga, said that as soon as he learned of the plane crash in Piedade Caratinga , deployed two teams to the scene of the accident, mobilizing military personnel from Ipatinga and Caratinga.

According to the commander, the place where the aircraft crashed is full of obstacles that required a greater effort from the military of the Fire Department, who worked together with a SAMU team.

“When we arrived at the place where the plane was, the first procedures were to stabilize the aircraft, because without these procedures we could have a worsening of the occurrence,” he said.

With the stabilization, which prevented the aircraft from moving over the rocks where kerosene flowed, the firefighters began to remove the bodies of Marlia Mendona’s uncle and advisor, Abicel Silveira Dias Filho; producer Henrique Ribeiro; and singer Marlia Mendona.

All bodies were on the seats, according to Lt. Col. Alexsandro Nunes. After the removal of the passengers’ bodies, firefighters had to use special equipment to remove the bodies of pilot Geraldo Martins de Medeiros and co-pilot, Tarcsio Pessoa Viana, who were trapped in the cockpit.

The possibility of an explosion of the aircraft worried the firefighters teams as the military headed for Piedade de Caratinga, because some witnesses reported that they smelled a very strong smell of the fuel being spilled on the rocks of the waterfall where the aircraft fell.

“When we arrived at the scene, we ruled out this possibility”, explained the commander, who worked together with the Civil Police to guarantee security, confidentiality and respect for the victims, their belongings and their families.