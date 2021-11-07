Ghost Recon Breakpoint will be free to play this weekend

Progress made during the free period can be used in the full version

After the original Ghost Recon game became free on last month, now Ghost Recon Breakpoint is available free to play over the weekend, from the 4th to the 7th of November. THE news was officially announced at the Twitter of the game series. Remember that the game will be available in full, but only for tests during O delimited time.

THE gratuity in Ghost Recon Breakpoint seems to be a strategy of Ubisoft for promote the game and the new update, named as Operation Motherland. Yesterday, the developer promoted a live on Twitch for demonstrate gameplay of the new operation and comment on what changed in the update.

Also, the title could be acquired with up to 85% discount during a promotional period depending on the chosen platform to play. on PC, the game can now be purchased by promotional price via Epic Games Store or Ubisoft Store per BRL 26.85. The price original is R$179.00.

THE Ubisoft highlights that the progress made during the free weekend could be used by players who choose to buy the full version in Ghost Recon Breakpoint later. At platform options for the discount are PRAÇA, Xbox one and Playstation 4.



– Continues after advertising –

News

Along with the Operation Motherland, Ghost Recon Breakpoint will also bring a new way called Conquest. This content is alternative to the game’s traditional story mode. In Conquest, it will be possible to perform various missions that includes goal destruction and domination of enemy camps, for example.

Also, the mode also brand O return to faction conflict. According to the player for conquering the island of Aurora, you exiles will become more present in the environment and thus the meeting between factions will happen.

Availability

Ghost Recon Breakpoint was released in 2019 and it is available for PC, Xbox one, Xbox Series S | X, Playstation 4 and stay. To find out more about the free event and game promotions, visit the official website. Remember that for the free weekend access, it is necessary a signature Xbox Live Gold/PlayStation Plus/Stdia Pro.

…..

Are you thinking of buying a product online? Discover the Adrenaline Save extension for Google Chrome. It is free and offers you price comparisons in the main stores and coupons so you can always buy at the best price. Download now.

Via: MyPlaystation Source: Ubisoft