Globo suffers a severe blow and loses one of the most important reporters, after 34 years

Another drop in the 1st echelon of journalism at Rede Globo. After 34 years in sports journalism, also covering social, political and war journalism, Marcos Uchôa decided to resign from Globo.

The decision was announced in a text published on Globo’s ‘GE’ portal.

The journalist assured that the decision is not about retirement, but about a desire to change his life.

“I guarantee I won’t move to the countryside!

I want to do something, have an idea, an NGO and certainly put down on paper the book, which I was asked so much, and which I always wanted to write. It’s going to be about the things I experienced, the things I think about.

In an article, you can even blurt out an opinion, but in the book I can be clear. Talking about racism, the situation of women, youth unemployment, the economy.

The idea is to compare these themes, which are so important for Brazil today, with what I have seen abroad during all these years,” he said.

What this text distributed by the broadcaster’s press office does not reveal is that many Rede Globo professionals have been invited to ‘renegotiate their contracts downwards’ – that is, the broadcaster has proposed a reduction in the ‘salary’ of those it intends to keep, as is the case of Uchôa but like Grazi Massafera and Tiago Leifert – all with great market potential – Uchôa said no to Globo.

Others such as Galvão Bueno and Renata Vasconcellos made concessions to remain in the company.

