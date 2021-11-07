Goiás is tied by Operário, and Botafogo can open seven points against Alviverde

Another candidate for access stumbled this Saturday, following the 34th round of the Serie B. Goiás came out ahead, but was tied 1-1 with Operário-PR at Germano Krüger, in Ponta Grossa, reaching 55 points.

Alviverde returned to the G-4, but could leave it if CRB and/or Guarani win their games against Vila Nova and Ponte Preta, respectively, both away from home this Sunday.

With the stumbling block of Goiás, the Botafogo may open a distance of seven points for the club alviverde if they defeat Vasco this Sunday, in São Januário. By the way, if they win the derby, Fogão takes the lead, as Coritiba lost this Saturday.

See the remaining games for each of the applicants to access:

CORITIBA: (61) Goiás (F), Brazil-RS (C), CSA (C) and Ponte Preta (F)

BOTAFOGO (59): Vasco (F), Ponte Preta (F), Operário (C), Brasil-RS (F) and Guarani (C)

THERE(57): CSA (C), Guarani (F), Nautical (F) and Sampaio Corrêa (C)

GOIÁS (55): Coritiba (C), Remo (F), Guarani (F) and Brusque (C)

CSA (54): Avaí (F), Confidence (C), Coritiba (F) and Brasil-RS (C)

CRB (54): Ponte Preta (F), Londrina (C), Brusque (F), Vitória (C) and Operário (F)

GUARANI (52): Vila Nova (F), Brazil-RS (F), Avaí (C), Goiás (C) and Botafogo (F)

Check out the updated Series B rating: