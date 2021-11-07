Gol and Voyage already have a date set to leave production







Volkswagen Gol: goodbye time Photo: VW/Disclosure

After decades on the market, two popular Volkswagen models are already out of production: Gol and Voyage. The German automaker considers that the two cars have become obsolete given current market requirements and has already announced the arrival of a new family of entry-level compact cars, starting in 2023.

The first one out of line will be Voyage. Initially, production would end in 2021, but the compact sedan gained survival until the end of 2022. This won’t be Voyage’s first goodbye. The first generation was produced from 1981 to 1996, being replaced by the Polo Classic. Voyage returned in 2008, in its second generation, based on the third generation of Gol.

Currently, the Volkswagen Voyage is sold in two versions: 1.0 flex of 84 hp for R$ 78,490 and 1.6 flex of 104 hp for R$ 83,800. The car still sells well – in October it had its best sales of the year with 2,968 license plates. In the year, it accumulates 21,167 sales. Its market, however, was restricted to direct sales (98% of its total), to application drivers and other small business activities.





Volkswagen Voyage: End of the Journey Photo: VW / Disclosure

The Gol will be produced by the first quarter of 2023. The Volkswagen Gol is the most successful vehicle in the history of the Brazilian automobile industry. It even surpassed the VW Sedan (Beetle) and approaches the 9 million units produced. The Gol has been on the market for 41 years and is still Volkswagen’s second best-selling car, losing to the modern SUV T-Cross by around 500 units – 52,456 to the T-Cross and 51,921 to the Gol.

Volkswagen Gol is in the third generation (2008), but due to several facelifts, the current car is known as Gol G7 (2016). The Gol uses the same engines as the Voyage and is sold in only two versions: 1.0 for R$67,790 and 1.6 for R$75,250. However, from 2022, the Gol and Voyage will only have the 1.0 engine in line, so that Volkswagen will reduce its average emissions. The Gol 1.6 emits 110 g/km of CO2, against 98 g/km of the Gol 1.0.





VW Gol Production Line Photo: VW

Gol also has a large part of its current audience in direct sales, but not as much as Voyage. In October, 3,740 sales were direct and 1,299 were retail, which gives a high proportion of 74% for direct sales – especially app drivers.

Goal can survive in another format

To replace the Gol, Volkswagen has already announced a new model: Polo Track. The car will be the first of the new family of compact models on the MQB modular platform that will be deployed at the Taubaté (SP) plant. The process of replacing the models will be a little slower than expected because by the end of 2022 the auto industry will have to live with the shortage of semiconductors.





Volkswagen Polo Track Photo: VW / Disclosure

As the new car family foresees four models, three remain. It doesn’t make sense for Volkswagen to create two hatchbacks in the entry-level segment, so there is no room for Gol. Some market analysts even raised the hypothesis that the Polo Track name is just a loss of Volkswagen, which in the end would end up choosing to keep the Gol name, but this hypothesis is rejected by the vast majority of specialists.

Therefore, the only chance of survival for the Gol would be just by reusing the name in a B-segment CUV (urban crossover), something like a 4-meter Renault Kwid with the name Gol. According to the website Autos Segredos, which specializes in this type of coverage, the Goal will survive in the “VW 246 Project, which is scheduled to be launched in January 2024”.





Goal SUV: creation by Kleber Silva Photo: Kleber Silva / KDesign

If there will be a Polo Track, there could also be a Nivus Track or a Polo Classic (buying back the name of the past). But there are also rumors that Volkswagen may abandon the small sedan segment (as it already has Virtus) and bet on two pickup trucks – the new Saveiro for the B segment (competing with Fiat Strada) and the Tarok, made in Argentina, for the B+ segment, competing directly with Fiat Toro.