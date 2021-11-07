Government crises coincide with job balance revisions – News

At revisions that resulted in less job creation than the number previously announced in 2020 coincide with periods of difficulty experienced by the federal government.

As revealed by R7 on Wednesday (3), updates show that Brazil opened 75,983 formal jobs last year, number 46.75% lower than the 142,690 announced with commemoration by the team of the Minister of Economy, Paulo Guedes.

As the data from Caged (General Register of Employed and Unemployed) are always released in the month following the collection periods, it is possible to analyze that the first big absolute difference in the data, of 164,651 formal vacancies or 13.68%, was accounted for in the second quarter last year.

The period between April and June is marked by the advance of the new coronavirus pandemic in Brazil and the layoffs of ministers Sérgio Moro (Justice and Public Security), Luiz Henrique Mandetta and Nelson Teich (Health).

For Rodolpho Tobler, a researcher at the Ibre/FGV (Brazilian Institute of Economics) of the Getulio Vargas Foundation), the signs of underreporting were already evident and “cooled down” the pessimism of the formal labor market in Brazil.

“In the most critical moments, when there was a lot of uncertainty about the real impact of the pandemic on the job market, this data made us glimpse [a retomada] looking a little more optimistic than one should,” says Tobler.

Fausto Augusto Júnior, technical director of Dieese (Interunion Department of Statistics and Socioeconomic Studies), assesses that the health crisis, with the closure of many companies, and the adaptation to the new methodology of the indicator directly affected the inclusion of information in the collection system.

According to him, the delays were used to signal a more positive environment than the real one, as the economic situation was not good. “The Minister of Economy, who was analyzing all the indicators, and not just the Caged, should have noticed and attenuated the pride a little. In fact, nothing indicated that those data were consistent”, assesses Augusto, recalling that important decisions were taken. from the data that would still be updated.

In a second moment, the data accumulated between July and November, made official until the month of December, point to a variation of only 0.98% (from 1,503,507 to 1,488,870) between the releases and the revision regarding the generation of jobs with a formal contract in Brazil.

The discrepancy jumped back in December, when data indicated an underreporting of 65%, with a number of layoffs 44,133 lower than previously reported. The “official” information, communicated in January, coincides with the first month after emergency aid ends. the assistance program was only resumed in March.

Bruno Ottoni, a researcher at the IDados consultancy, says he understands that the revisions are smaller than expected after updating the Novo Caged methodology. He also analyzes that, in December, companies may have struggled to include the data in time for the release.

“December is usually a month with many disconnections due to the end of the year festivities and it may be that companies were forced to get used to the system and were unable to enter the data within the deadline”, ponders Ottoni.

According to Augusto, from Dieese, the most significant adjustment made in the last month of the year may have its origin in the updates repressed by the companies. “Many companies do not declare anything and, when it comes to the end of the year, they present all the hirings and dismissals. This is nothing new”, he guarantees.

On Friday (5), the Minister of Economy, Paulo Guedes, commented for the first time on the reduction in the volume of formal jobs in 2020 and attributed the changes to company failures. “There may have been an error in Caged, but it’s not the government’s fault. It’s information that came from the companies,” he said, assessing that the changes “are not significant”.