Graciele Lacerda, Zezé di Camargo’s fiancée, rebuts criticism after crying over a dog on the day of Marília Mendonça’s wake

the influencer Graciele Lacerda, bride of Zeze di Camargo, cried in Instagram stories this Saturday (06), after meeting his little dog who had disappeared days before. However, this attitude did not please the internet users who detonated the fitness muse by getting emotional with her pet on the day of the wake and funeral of Marília Mendonça.

The sertanejo’s fiancée, then, countered the offenses and left a message in the Instagram stories “If you worry about people’s opinions, you’ll never have peace”, said the message posted by Graciele Lacerda.

Also check: Eduardo Costa is criticized for not canceling shows after Marília Mendonça’s death ”Sem noção”

“I didn’t see Zezé posting a dog, I only saw him posting what interested him at that time”, “I also thought it was for Marilia… unnecessary, you see…”, “It’s because he wants to show up so much that it’s enough to film himself crying. Seriously!”, “This woman there is clueless”, were some comments from internet users.

Graciele Lacerda laments the death of Marília Mendonça and the press office confirms the deaths

Graciele Lacerda spoke about the appearance of her little dog and how the tragedy of Friday (5) affected her emotional: “As many people were asking about Caramela, as soon as I received her video at the farm, I wanted to let you know. And as I’m with the emotion at the top of everything that happened yesterday, I couldn’t hold back the emotion of knowing she’s okay. Anyone who loves animals understands. Those who don’t understand, sorry, don’t have a good heart. be in peace“.

The death of Marília Mendonça was confirmed by the MG Fire Department this Friday afternoon (6th). The news took everyone by surprise and many of the singer’s fans are in disbelief even now.

“The Military Fire Department of Minas Gerais reports that this Friday (5), a small aircraft, model Beech Aircraft, crashed in the rural area of ​​Piedade de Caratinga. The CBMMG confirms that the aircraft was carrying the singer Marília Mendonça and that she is among the fatal victims”.