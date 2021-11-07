Gre-Nal ends with provocation, player confusion and expulsions

The Beira-Rio Stadium received another Gre-Nal edition this Saturday night, for the Brazilian Championship. After the home team’s victory over the desperate tricolor rival, seriously threatened by relegation, there was provocation, confusion between players from both teams and two expulsions.

The only goal of the match was scored by a header by Taison in the first half. Faced with Grêmio’s delicate situation in the Brazilian Championship, Colorado fans took the opportunity to make fun of the stands, with Series B ghost costumes and material cut out in the shape of a coffin, properly painted in the rival’s colors.

By the time the game ended, the celebration in Beira-Rio was intense among athletes and fans. Patrick then began to display a cardboard coffin in Grêmio’s colors on the field, which triggered confusion between players of the two teams.

Dissatisfied with the provocation, Grêmio athletes left in the direction of Patrick – Thiago Santos, disgusted, had to be contained. Also during the confusion, referee Marcelo de Lima Henrique showed the red card to Inter midfielder and lateral Cortez.

The confusion on the Beira-Rio lawn lasted a few minutes, with the participation of athletes and members of the club staff. After much discussion and pushing and shoving, the Grêmio players finally returned to the locker room and the Inter players continued with the party, even using the fans’ instruments.

Through its official Twitter profile, followed by more than 1.7 million people, Inter also made fun of Grêmio’s situation, currently second from bottom, after winning the derby. Sarcastically, the colorado team made a post with just the emoji of a ghost, but then deleted the post.

