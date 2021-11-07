Gre-Nal’s summary cites coffins and “provocative tone” in Patrick’s expulsion – 11/07/2021

The summary of the classic in which Internacional beat Grêmio 1-0 yesterday (6), in Beira-Rio, cites the coffins of the Colorado fans and explains the expulsions of Patrick and Bruno Cortez from the generalized turmoil after the end of the game .

Referee Marcelo de Lima Henrique (RJ) claims to have expelled Patrick “for going to the stands where the Internacional fans were and receiving two coffin-shaped plaques, in the colors of Grêmio, the figure of a cross and the letter ‘B'”. The summary also reports that, “after receiving the plates, the athlete returned to the playing field, raising them and showing them to the entire stadium in a provocative tone”.

The justification for Bruno Cortez’s red card would be a push on Patrick. Also according to the summary, the gremista was expelled “for running towards his opponent Patrick, giving a jolt with his chest on the opponent’s shoulder”.

Marcelo de Lima Henrique’s summary does not mention any aggression during the pushing and shoving, only informs that what happened had to be “controlled by the stadium’s security force”.

Last night’s confusion took place after the final whistle. During the Colorado celebration, Patrick went to the crowd and picked up two coffin-shaped posters, designed in the rival colors. The Grêmio fans reacted, which resulted in a riot.

Internacional occupies the seventh position in the Brazilian Championship, with 44 points, and has great chances of qualifying for the next Copa Libertadores. Grêmio, on the other hand, is experiencing a drama in its fight against relegation: it has nine rounds to take seven points from the 16th place Bahia (33 to 26) and avoid another fall to Serie B.