Grêmio goes to Beira-Rio and loses to Internacional

Grêmio faced Internacional this Saturday (6), in the classic GreNal 434, but unfortunately ended up being defeated, 1-0. Next, you’ll check how that match was.

First half of International and Guild

The first move in the match between Grêmio and Internacional that offered danger was Chapecó’s kick. The attacker won a debt from the goalkeeper, but ended up hitting the net from the outside.

At 10 minutes, Yuri again invaded the area, but finished off. Grêmio was not able to create, but had better controlled the game until 39 minutes.

When Edenilson crossed from far away and Taison on the second stick headed the goalkeeper. Thus, the GreNal scoreboard was opened. On minute 44, Inter almost expanded, Edenilson hit the cross and Patrick finished hitting the post.

Second half of International and Guild

As early as 7 minutes into the second half, Lucas Silva sent a shot from outside the area. The Inter goalkeeper made the save, but the ball still hit the crossbar, but the ball does not enter, to the despair of the tricolor.

At 14 minutes, the tricolor decided to change, Villasanti and Borja came out, Diego Souza and Campaz entered, to try to put more pressure on the red team. Then Ferreira receives a cross from Douglas Costa, but Inter’s defense takes it to a corner.

At 29 minutes, seeing that the situation was still complicated, Mancini changed Ferreira for Alisson. Without having much effect, the tricolor coach changes two more times, replacing Rafinha and Lucas Silva for Jean Pyerre and Vanderson.

A few seconds after Vanderson entered, the full-back almost scores. Vanderson advanced down the middle, tabled with Diego Souza and hit low. But Marcelo Lomba ended up defending.

Grêmio almost saved themselves in the 47th minute, when Douglas Costa hit a foul and Diego Souza headed it, but Lomba made the save. After the end of the match, Patrick and Cortez were still expelled after a mess.

