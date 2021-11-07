Grêmio performances: Rafinha misses on a goal conceded at Gre-Nal; Vanderson enters and does well | Guild

Grêmio lost 1-0 to Inter on Saturday night, in Beira-Rio, in a lackluster performance. The result leaves the team closer and closer to Serie B in 2022. Rafinha was the worst on the field with a missed goal. Gabriel Chapecó was also bad on the move. Vanderson came off the bench and within minutes was the best name.

Rafinha

Inter’s best chances were on the full-back. In addition to technically not being well in the game, he did not follow Taison in the goal he conceded. Grade: 4.0

Gabriel Chapecó

The goalkeeper was insecure in the first half early on, when he kicked the ball over Yuri Alberto. When the goal was conceded, he threatened to leave and stayed in the middle of the way. Grade: 4.5

Vanderson

In just a few minutes on the field, he created more than almost the entire team in the match. Ended the match as the best of the team in a clear message. Grade: 6.5

Douglas Costa

He fell a lot in the second half, but was still lucid in a problematic team to attack. He stood out in the first half, then he couldn’t generate any more danger. Still, he crossed for the best Grêmio chance in the game. Grade: 6.0

Check out the Grêmio notes:

Gabriel Chapecó [GOL]: 4.5

Rafinha [LAD]: 4.0

(Vanderson [LAD]): 6.5

Geromel [ZAD]: 5.5

Kannemann [ZAE]: 6.0

Cortez [LAE]: 5.5

Thiago Santos [VOL]: 4.5

Lucas Silva [VOL]: 6.0

Villasanti [VOL]: 5.5

(Field [MEC]): 5.5

Douglas Costa [ATA]: 6.0

Ferreira [ATA]: 5.0

(Alisson [MEC]): 5.5

Borja [ATA]: 5.0

(Diego Souza [ATA]): 5.5