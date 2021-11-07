Group arrested for diversion and sale of stolen fuel that earned more than R$ 1 million per year on the coast of SP | Santos and Region

Three men and a woman were arrested this Saturday morning (6) for participating in a scheme that diverted and supplied stolen fuel in Santos, on the coast of São Paulo. According to the Federal Highway Police (PRF), criminals sold fuel at half price to other criminals. One of them was part of another group that threatened truckers who did not join the strike at the Port of Santos.

The arrest took place through a joint action between the PRF and the Military Police (PM). According to the Highway Police, the group diverted around 80 liters per truck, 20 trucks per day. Each liter of fuel was sold at half the price, approximately R$ 3. The diversion and sale scheme had already taken place before the start of the strike.

The driver of the truck, which was transporting fuel, stole and sold part of the cargo to criminals. One of the four involved in the scheme was also part of a group that articulated acts of vandalism against truck drivers who did not join the stoppage.

The group, which carried out acts of vandalism, used the stolen fuel to, according to the Police, fuel motorcycles and threaten truck drivers who did not want to join the movement. They also threw stones and set vehicles on fire, in addition to attacking drivers who continued on the highway, among other actions.

The investigation by the PRF together with the PM pointed out that the people in prison had a profit of R$1.7 million per year from the sale of the fuel. The money was used to feed organized crime in Baixada Santista.

In addition to the three men and one woman who were arrested, two other people are being investigated for involvement in the scheme. The group was sent to the Federal Police station in Santos and the agents are still investigating other criminal groups that may be acting in conjunction with this one.

Last Thursday (4), 200 federal highway police officers were sent to the Port of Santos to ensure the smooth flow of cargo transport in the port areas.

According to the PRF, the manifestation of the category is peaceful and the team’s effort is to keep it that way. However, the presence of police officers is intended to strengthen security so that truck drivers can carry out their loading and unloading work with peace of mind.

The agency clarifies that the Port of Santos was at risk of collapsing, not because of the strike, but because the truck drivers who handled the logistics of the site were afraid of having their trucks destroyed if they did not join the act.