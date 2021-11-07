Guedes calls Caged’s vacancy error a ‘deck’ and says it doesn’t change the result | Economy

Reproduction: iG Minas Gerais Guedes criticized comments about Caged’s erroneous data

Economy Minister Paulo Guedes said at an event this morning that there was a lot of noise because of a miscalculation of about 50,000 vacancies in the balance of jobs in the General Register of Employed and Unemployed (Caged). According to him, the difference does not change the result of 3 million jobs created.

“We’ve protected 11 million jobs in the formal market, with a net balance of job creation. There was a lot of noise about a 50,000 error, which is quite a lot, of jobs that were apparently wrongly reported to Caged, but the fact is that whoever created three million jobs there is no change from a qualitative point of view,” he said.

Guedes said it may have been a mistake by Caged but not by the government.

“This is information that comes from the private sector”, pointed out the minister while participating virtually in an event to debate the resumption of the agreement between Mercosur and the European Union, promoted by the National Confederation of Commerce of Goods, Services and Tourism (CNC), which also had the presence of Vice President Hamilton Mourão and authorities in downtown Rio.

One of the pandemic’s controversies is the constant disparity in data from Caged and IBGE on vacancies and the number of unemployed, released every month. In addition to differences in methodology, the main difference is that the institute also considers informal groups.

A few months ago, the minister criticized the way the investigation into the pandemic was carried out by telephone, and said that the IBGE was still in the stone age, referring to the fact that it was out of date in its information.