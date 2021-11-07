Guedes: ‘Cantillo entered and was decisive’; check the Corinthians scores – 11/06/2021

Corinthians hosted Fortaleza and won by 1-0 the duel that was a direct confrontation at the top of the Brazilian Championship table. Cantillo, in the second half, guaranteed the victory by 1-0.

On Corinthians Live, broadcast by UOL Sport after the Timão games, Vitor Guedes and Ricardo Perrone analyzed the positive result and evaluated the players’ performances. There was no agreement about the best on the field, but both chose the coach as the worst.

“For me, the ace of the game was Mosquito. And the ‘wooden leg’ is becoming a tradition, Sylvinho,” said Perrone

“The ace, for me, was Cantillo, not to say that I got caught in the guy’s foot. And I’m a resultist, he was archery, he put in and infiltrated, Tite would say, and scored the goal. And the ‘wooden leg’ , Sylvinho. He is Corinthians, celebrates, respects the club’s history, but as a coach, for now, he is very weak. He won despite Sylvinho and not because of Sylvinho.

See the players’ and Sylvinho’s notes:

Cassius

Vitor Guedes: “Little required, but safe. I think Corinthians is very lamb at times. I liked that he complained, when he was fouled, with the referee… A guy who makes the field factor count: talk, show who is the owner of the house. Without giving a tantrum to make a card. Today, it was not required, but it did not fail” – 6.5

Ricardo Perrone: “I’ll be a little more economical. He didn’t fail, he wasn’t required” – 5.0

Fagner

Vitor Guedes: “I think Fagner owes it” – 5.0

Ricardo Perrone: “I agree that he owes him, he had a terrible first half. There was that ball that made the wrong decision and decided to kick it out of nowhere, then he sent a brick to Roger Guedes, who was no longer very interested in the game. He almost knocked Roger Guedes down. However, his second half, his relationship with Mosquito, I enjoyed it too much. That’s why I give it a 6.0” – 6.0

João Victor

Ricardo Perrone: “Insurance, he also helped to distribute the game there. He had to help Corinthians start playing. Score 6.0 for him” – 6.0

Vitor Guedes: “I gave him 6.0 too” – 6.0

Gil

Ricardo Perrone: “Gil I rate 6.0” – 6.0

Vitor Guedes: “6.0 for Gil too” – 6.0

Fabio Santos

Vitor Guedes: “Fábio Santos made a cross in the first half that irritated me a lot. He crossed directly outside, but, anyway, defensively he’s safe. So, I’ll give him 5.5” – 5.5

Ricardo Perrone: “I’m going to give him 5.0 because the offensive part is missing… But he was very demanding, right? Fortaleza pushed a lot on his side and he didn’t compromise, he didn’t deliver the brown sugar. It’s a good size.” – 5.0

Gabriel

Ricardo Perrone: “I think it’s not his fault, he never had a good pass. So, I give it a 5.0” – 5.0

Vitor Guedes: “I thought he did well in his role, in what he has to do” – 6.5

jo

Vitor Guedes: “Joe came in Gabriel’s place, and he was decisive for the victory. He did what you call a pivot for Cantillo’s goal. If there had been Renato Augusto, the pass wouldn’t have come out, the wall wouldn’t have come out and the goal would not have come out” – 7.5

Ricardo Perrone: “Jo played with intelligence and experience” – 6.5

Du Queiroz and Cantillo

Ricardo Perrone: “Du Queiroz played a little less than he can play, I thought. I think he can move more, help the team more, especially in the offensive part. ,0″ – 5.0

“And Cantillo I give 6.5” – 6.5

Vitor Guedes: “I give 6.0 to Du Queiroz, and I think he was harmed by Sylvinho’s scheme. When Sylvinho made the corrections, he left. Perhaps, if he had played with this formation, he would have been more successful . In the first half, one of the few plays by Corinthians, he gave a very good pass to Roger Guedes, right after five minutes. So, I’ll give 6.0” – 6.0

“And Cantillo, 8.0. I’m not Heck, I don’t think the goal is a detail. The guy came in, he’s a defensive midfielder, gave two good passes, raised and scored. ‘Oh, just the goal.’ 1 to 0. So, it was decisive” – 8.0

GP and Mosquito

Vitor Guedes: “GP, 4.0. He needs a stool, give some air, wake up to life” – 4.0

“Mosquito, 7.0” – 7.0

Ricardo Perrone: “GP 3.5” – 3.5

“And Mosquito 7.0” – 7.0

Roger Guedes

Ricardo Perrone: “I’ll give 5.0 because I think he improved when Sylvinho changed the team, because he wasn’t coming well in the game, no” – 5.0

Vitor Guedes: “I’ll give it 6.5 because I’m from the Legion of Good Will, unlike you (laughs). And for a long time… Corintiano has been used to it since Zenon, Neto, Marcelinho… Corintiano is used to a guy Corinthians did not have a free kick for a long time. Roger Guedes, who already made a free kick on his debut, today again hit a foul very well, almost a goal. field, but on the left side of the attack, near the area, Corinthians won a batter. And today I thought it was better than against Chapecoense” – 6.5

Renato Augusto

Vitor Guedes: “Renato Augusto, 5.0. 5.0 because he played well the 10 minutes he played in midfield. In the rest, he got a low score, but the low score is more for Sylvinho than for him” – 5.0

Ricardo Perrone: “Renato Augusto is what you said, he played very well in the end, in his position. But, in the first half, it was very bad. I also give 5.0” – 5.0

Xavier

Vitor Guedes: “Xavier came in to hold, that boom at the end. He gave a corner, almost got hit by Gil” – no grade

Ricardo Perrone: “Xavier without grade” – no grade

Sylvinho

Ricardo Perrone: “Rating 3.0” – 3.0

Vitor Guedes: “You’re very angry. I’ll give it 3.5. So, the average is 3.25. He did it well, but he did it with 15 minutes to go. So, 75 minutes were thrown in the trash” – 3.5

