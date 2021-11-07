Have they come back? Icardi posted a photo with Wanda and declared: ‘I love you’

The troubled relationship between Mauro Icardi and Wanda Nara gained another chapter. Three days after the businesswoman announced a new separation, the Paris Saint-Germain player posted a photo of the couple, and declared himself.

On his official Instagram profile, Icardi shared a photo hugging Wanda with the caption “Te amo”. The reason for the separation was supposed to meet the player with the model China Suarez. The Argentine, however, denied the accusation.

Wanda announced the separation last Wednesday, on the program “Los Ángeles de la Mañana”. At the time, the businesswoman said that “I’m alone. I want to be fine to continue working. I don’t want to know about any of this anymore.”

Icardi’s post, however, suggests that the couple has come to terms with each other.

understand the case

Icardi returned to the spotlight from his life off the field in the middle of last month, when a cryptic post by his then-wife Wanda Nara hinted that the PSG striker had made some sort of mistake.

“Other bad family that you took a scoundrel!”, Wanda wrote. In Portuguese, the translation would be “Another family that you ruined for a p…”. “Dolly” is a pejorative term meaning a promiscuous woman. In addition to the post, she also stopped following the athlete and deleted the photos with him.

The next day, celebrating Mother’s Day in Argentina, Icardi ‘denied’ the rumors of separation and posted a record congratulating his ex-partner, with whom he had been together since 2014 and has two daughters. Unlike him, the blonde opted for a photo just in the company of her children.

Therefore, the absence of Icardi in PSG training was noted. Soon, the coach Maurício Pochettino said that the Argentine’s absence was due to ‘personal problems’.

Continuing the controversy, Wanda posted a photo without a wedding band and said that she prefers her ‘ringless’ hand, which further reinforced the rumors of the end of the relationship.

Days later, however, the two used the networks to announce the reconciliation – there was an indirect, of course, for the “haters”. The relationship, however, did not last long, as Wanda announced a new separation while participating in “Los Ángeles de la Mañana”.

Today, however, the story of Icardi and Wanda gained a new chapter, as the player posted a photo hugging the businesswoman.