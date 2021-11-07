Healing on sight? Pfizer claims to have developed effective oral treatment against covid-19

To Pfizer (PFIZ34) revealed to have obtained good results in tests of a tablet developed to fight the coronavirus cause of Covid-19, used in combination with a widely used anti-cancer drug. HIV.

According to data revealed yesterday by the pharmaceutical company, the combination of drugs reduced the risk of hospitalization or death by 89% in adults with comorbidities exposed to the virus.

It is the second antiviral pill to show efficacy in treating covid-19 at the first signs of the disease. The first was revealed by Merck.

Tests will be sent to regulators in the coming days

If approved by regulators, the drugs should represent a watershed in the fight against the pandemic.

THE CNBC, O Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla, said the company plans to send data from its surveys to US regulators in the coming days.

Also according to him, the company has “the capacity at the moment to produce 500 million pills”, which, according to him, translates into treating 50 million patients.

Survey Details

Scientifically known as PF-07321332, Pfizer’s Compromise is part of a class of drugs called protease inhibitors. It inhibits an enzyme the virus needs to replicate in human cells. Protease inhibitors are used to treat other viral pathogens such as HIV and hepatitis C.

According to Pfizer, the study was conducted on 1,219 adults who had at least one comorbidity and had had symptoms for five days. Participants also received low-dose ritonavir, a drug commonly used in combination treatments for HIV.

Pfizer said there were six hospitalizations and no deaths among the 607 study participants. In the control group, in which 612 patients received a placebo, there were 41 hospitalizations and ten deaths.

“These data suggest that our oral antiviral candidate, if approved by regulatory authorities, has the potential to save patients’ lives, reduce the severity of covid-19 infections, and eliminate up to nine out of ten hospitalizations,” said Bourla through of note.

Unlike Gilead Sciences’ intravenous drug remdesivir, the drugs developed by Pfizer and Merck can be taken orally.

While vaccines remain the best form of protection against the virus, health experts hope that pills like these will stop the disease from progressing in infected people and reduce hospitalizations.