Health plan: how to change health insurance without meeting a grace period – Economy

THE portability of health plans it may be an alternative for families to be able to reduce their monthly costs, especially with the readjustment percentage reaching up to 150%, according to Procon-SP.

Replacing one plan for another is one of the rights of citizens who start using the benefit.

to make the portability of a plan, however, it is necessary to be aware of the requirements, rules and possibilities defined in the legislation, especially those of the ANS (National Agency for Supplementary Health).

To forward the change request, it is necessary to pay attention to these five main points:

• Plan must have been contracted from 1999 or have been adapted to the Health Plan Law (Law No. 9,656 of 1998);

• Must be active, that is, not cancelled;

• Payment must also be up to date;

• Have at least two years of contract with a health plan before the first portability. If you have covered temporary partial coverage for a pre-existing injury, the requirement is three years of the original plan; and

• If the user wants to carry out new portability, the required period is at least one year. However, if the health insurance to which you migrated has new coverage, the minimum time increases to two years.

How to make portability?

Below, check the documents, deadlines and the functioning of the portability of health plans:

Documents

The plans require a set of documents to forward portability, such as proof of the last three monthly fees or a statement from the operator of the regular situation and a signed adhesion proposal.

Another required document is the compatibility report of origin and destination plans, issued by ANS and operators. If the plan is collective, the person will be required to provide proof that they are eligible to be included.

deadlines

The operator has up to ten days to analyze the portability request. If the answer is not given within this period, the transition procedure will be considered valid.

The beneficiary has up to five days to request the cancellation of the previous plan. If the individual does not do this, he will be subject to the fulfillment of the needs.

Change of plans

Portability is performed at the operator or administrator of the destination health plan. The person must contact the company and request the change of plan, in addition to canceling the old one at the previous operator.

It is possible to carry out the portability of needs – the possibility for the individual to make the change without the need to fulfill the period in which he pays for the service but cannot use it.

If you want to do portability for a plan that has new coverage not provided for in the previous one, you will be subject to the grace periods.

According to the ANS shortage portability booklet – check the document here, – grace periods are 24 hours for emergencies or emergencies, six months for hospital, outpatient and dental coverage and 300 days for deliveries.

Where can I look for information about operators?

ANS created the Health Insurance Guide which allows consultation on alternatives for changing medical insurance. The system gathers information about plans and portability without any shortages.

Interested parties need to create a record in the Gov.br to access the system. It lists the person’s active and inactive plans.

If plan has not been listed, it is possible to do the portability with his information (such as contract number, for example).

The person must complete a form and provide the required information:

• Type of plan (individual, collective);

• Range (national, municipality or groups of municipalities);

• Presence of co-payment (payment for procedures);

• Plan of destination, state and city where he is headquartered;

• Type (with registration number); and

• Minimum and maximum monthly fee that the person can pay.

The form allows the user to compare other plans to the original one.

The system also provides information about each of the agreements to facilitate the decision on portability.

Another tip is to access the portability primer from ANS, which explains the entire process on health plans, such as types of coverage, scope, concepts, prices, requirements, deadlines, requirements for specific segments (such as children).

Company exiting the market

In the case of a company that will no longer operate in the market, by court decision or liquidation, ANS opens a period of 60 days, extendable for the same period, so that people with a plan with this operator can make the special portability of grace periods.

In this case, the minimum time requirements in the original plan or price ranges do not apply.

But rules such as the grace period for new coverage, not existing in the previous plan, apply.

