Homo bodoensis: the new species that some scientists consider a direct ancestor of humans

by

  • Carlos Serrano (@carliserrano)
  • BBC News World

homo bodoensis

Credit, ETTORE MAZZA

Photo caption,

Homo bodoensis illustration

There is a period in the history of human evolution that scientists still don’t quite understand.

Very little is known about this era, which is known as “the confusion”, because experts still do not agree on the species that existed in it. It is a time between the rise of Homo erectus and that of modern man, Homo sapiens.

A group of researchers named a new species that could clear up this confusion and that, according to their analysis, would be the direct ancestor of humans.

It is Homo bodoensis, which lived in Africa about 500,000 years ago and which, according to the authors of the study, helps to solve the puzzle of a key period in human evolution.