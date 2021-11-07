Hospital São Domingos gains definitive area for respiratory care

Photo: UNIMED CATANDUVA – Construction is underway at Hospital Unimed São Domingos

Published on 11/07/2021

The Respiratory Unit at Hospital Unimed São Domingos (HUSD), by Unimed Catanduva, is undergoing revitalization and readjustment of the space. Unlike other units, which deactivated the ward after a reduction in suspected or confirmed patients for Covid-19, activities in the sector will be maintained with expansion of care for patients diagnosed with respiratory diseases in general.

Access to the site will be from the side of the hospital, on Rua Doutor Cervantes Ângulo (former entrance of the ambulances), and will have its own reception and waiting room, in addition to a complete structure with five rooms, with two beds each, medical comfort, room emergency room, nursing station, adult rest room and a doctor’s office.

The external area, of 300 square meters, will receive metallic coverage and paving. The project’s plan also includes the opening of a door that will give direct access to the post. “The idea is to release the Emergency Room to a 100% clean area; Posto 5 will only be for cases of respiratory care and hospitalization”, explains clinical engineer Fernando Barreto.

NUMBERS

According to information from Unimed Catanduva, from the beginning of the pandemic until the 5th of November, the HUSD Respiratory Unit registered 923 hospital discharges of patients from Catanduva and region; 246 people died from Covid-19.