How do I know which iOS version is on my iPhone

14.8, 15.0.1, 15.1, 15.2… There are so many variations of iOS system versions that you must always be aware of what is currently installed on your iPhone. The enormous importance of keeping your device properly updated is not only due to bug fixes and system operating errors, but mainly due to possible security flaws that are fixed between these versions of broken numbers.

These security flaws, depending on the severity, can often expose personal data and confidential information on your device to malicious people, applications or software, and an immediate upgrade to a new system version made available by Apple corrects and prevents this exposure.

How to identify the iOS version on your iPhone

​To check the iOS version currently installed on your iPhone, it is very simple. Access your device’s Settings, then enter “General”. On the next screen, click on “Software Update” and wait until the verification is done.

Check the iOS system version installed on your iPhone. (Lucas Wetten/Canaltech)

Below the system version, you will also find a message informing you if your device is properly updated to the latest iOS version published by Apple for your device in question.