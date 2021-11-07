how does Fortaleza arrive for the match with Corinthians

Corinthians receives Fortaleza at the Neo Química Arena this Saturday. At 17h, the ball rolls for the 30th round of the Brazilian Championship. The opponent arrives with a four-point advantage in the table and with six absences. O My Timon details the situation of the northeastern team.

Situation in Brazilian

Fortaleza had 48 points and is in fifth place in the national tournament. For this, they won 14 matches, drew six and lost nine. Corinthians appears in the sequence with 44 points. With that, you can stay on the opponent’s tail in case of victory.

The team got off to a good start. Won the first three matches, against Atlético-MG, Internacional, Sport. Afterwards, they had two consecutive draws, with Atlético-GO and Fluminense. However, he stumbled in front of Flamengo. Then, they drew with Grêmio and won Chapecoense. Later, he lost again. This time, for Athletico-PR.

In a short time, he recovered and hit four straight victories. The rivals were América, Corinthians, São Paulo and Red Bull Bragantino. A new setback happened against Ceará. Later, they won against Palmeiras and had three draws, with Santos, Juventude and Cuiabá. Then came his worst period of the season.

The squad lost three consecutive games. Those responsible for this were Bahia, Atlético-MG and Internacional. The recovery happened against Sport, but soon he stumbled again against Atlético-GO. Afterwards, they beat Fluminense and lost once more to Flamengo. Shortly after, he beat three other opponents, being Grêmio, Chapecoense and Athletico-PR. Finally, they lost to America in the last round. Now, he seeks to find victory again.

Embezzlement and hanging

Fortaleza has six absences to face Timão. Jussa, Titi and Éderson, loaned by Corinthians, are serving suspension. Complete the list, Lucas Crispim, Robson and Yago Pikachu, all injured. In addition, the club arrives with five players hanging, namely: Felipe Alves, Felipe, Matheus Vargas, Romarinho and Igor Torres.

With that, the probable starting lineup has Marcelo Boeck; Tinga, Marcelo Benevenuto and Jackson; Felipe, Ronald, Lucas Lima, Edinho and Bruno Melo; David and Romarinho.

