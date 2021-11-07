How far do Guardians of the Galaxy hold up on previous generation consoles? • Eurogamer.pt

Guardians of the Galaxy made a big impression after our tests on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X. The game itself is simply fantastic and a true highlight of 2021 – but equally obvious is that the Dawn Engine is demanding on the console hardware. All of this begs the question: how do the machines of the previous generation handle the game? In a world where PS5 and Series X struggle to keep 1080p60 in performance mode, can any PS4 or Xbox One machine deliver a good experience?

Obviously, there are changes from the current console experience – so the option to choose between a 30fps quality mode and a 60fps performance alternative is out of the question. It’s 30fps and that’s its terrain, similar to the Xbox Series S. Reducing resolution as well as frame rate is another obvious way Guardians of the Galaxy can resize: so the base PS4 renders with a dynamic resolution range from around 900p to 972p, while Xbox One drops to 720p (DRS is a possibility here, but all counts hit 720p, oddly enough). Due to the temporal anti-aliasing in game, the lower the resolution, the less sharp the image, but it’s still a good looking game: only the hair and fur elements are really affected.

Moving on to the improved machines from the previous generation, Xbox One X is a real surprise, with a huge increase in image quality – as you’d expect from a dynamic resolution range of 1440p-1890p. Image clarity is considerably improved and hair and fur artifacts are much less of a problem. It was also nice to see that texture quality, anisotropic filtering, shadows and even drawing distance are all improved over the base Xbox One. PS4 Pro also aims for 4K with a DRS range similar to Xbox One X, with the difference that the dynamic pixel count is usually lower.

At this point it’s worth updating our review of the PS5 and Series X quality modes, which also run at 30fps – it’s in fact native 4K for the vast majority of the game, but DRS could drop to 1800p. More interesting is the developer’s choice to set the S Series at 1080p30 – a curious choice given that both the PS4 Pro and Xbox One X look significantly cleaner due to their higher pixel count. The S Series is a generation ahead and yet any close hair or fur plan shows that the One X, in particular, offers a huge advantage in resolving sub-pixel detail. However, perhaps predictably, the resolution is not the full narrative. In fact, despite the lower pixel count, the Series S imposes higher visual settings. Shadow quality is marginally improved on the newer machine and most notable is an increase in texture quality on the S Series – a curious situation given the lower rendering resolution.

There are other questions to be answered as well – if we assume that the PS5 and Series X offer twice (or more) the GPU power of the upgraded machines from the previous generation, how are the rendering resolutions relatively close? The answer here is predictable: the graphics quality is more impressive. Texture quality is greatly improved, drawing distances are increased, shadow quality is higher, and geometric density is also greatly improved. Foliage physics is also included on new consoles, perhaps taking advantage of the extra power made available by the CPU.

There’s also the issue of performance to consider – there’s a real problem at the base of previous generation machines here. At the base is the PlayStation 4. Even with its dynamic resolution of 900p-972p, frame rates suffer in cinematics and combat, where we can drop down to 20 frames per second. In exploration it’s great, but whenever the action increases, the game clearly has problems. Given how each new battle introduces a new mechanic, a new Guardian or more abilities – such as elemental rounds – it’s worrisome to see that it gets progressively more problematic. Xbox One also has issues, but it appears that its locked 720p resolution offers less aggressive performance dips. Overall, Xbox One tackles most areas better than the base PS4, but it’s still far from ideal. Image quality, blocking, geometric pop-in – all remain a serious problem for the experience.

However, if you’re playing on Xbox One X, Guardians of the Galaxy hold up admirably, offering similar performance to the S Series overall – it’s essentially a 30fps lockdown, although there are some obvious streaming hits from time to time, when moving between areas or during camera changes in kinematics. It has one-frame drops, sporadically – while the worst cinematics drop briefly into the high 20s. Again, this isn’t ideal, but it’s a huge improvement over previous generation editions. There’s not much more to say here, except that it’s impressive when the One X does all this at a higher resolution than the S Series. As far as the previous generation versions go, this is the one that has to be purchased, and it is quite playable.

On PS4 Pro it’s a two-part game: on the one hand, it’s an enjoyable 30fps experience in combat, maintaining that level of performance during most phases of exploration as well. On the other hand, there are moments in the game and cinematics that inexplicably descend into the 20s. The PS4 Pro is best described as a mix: again, it’s very playable, and the image quality is worthy of the name. You can think of this as an Xbox One X-like experience, only with a slightly less stable frame rate in the cinematics and at unexpected moments.

At this point, we’ve covered all seven console versions of Guardians of the Galaxy and the end result is that PS4 Pro is the “minimum console spec” we can recommend for smooth gaming, with Xbox One X being the preferable choice of all machines of the previous generation. Both improved consoles provide a reasonable 30fps performance level with a sharp image that looks good on 4K screens. Both miss the higher quality details, foliage, textures, shadows and physics of the PS5 and Series X – but they do a really decent job. With base consoles, you’ll have to tolerate regular dips down to 20fps – especially on PS4 – with a significant impact on resolution as well, where Xbox One delivers the worst result at native 720p.

Final Thoughts: It’s clear that Guardians of the Galaxy’s engine is demanding on the console hardware, but considering the result on PS5 and Xbox Series X, it was surprising to see how well Xbox One X and PS4 Pro handled it. match. It’s a brilliant release and if you’re still playing on any of those machines, you’ll still have a good experience. My last thought? Given the presentation of Xbox One X, hopefully the developers will offer a higher resolution upgrade for the Series S – it may not have the raw power and bandwidth, but 1080p30 seems to be too deep a cut for the junior Xbox Series console.