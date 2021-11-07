How to Find Music by Sound on Android Phone and iPhone (iOS) | Productivity

READ: 9 Google Apps That Are Very Helpful But Almost No One Knows
On both platforms, the system recognizes both songs that are playing in the environment and those that are being played on the smartphone itself — whether in streaming, videos or in social media posts, for example. Here’s how to find the name of a song on your cell phone.
Shazam is an app for discovering music that is already installed on the iPhone — Photo: Helito Beggiora/TechTudo
How to discover music by sound with Google Assistant
Step 1. Open Google Assistant and say the command “what’s the song?”. You can also type the expression on the keyboard;
Google Assistant has command to discover songs that are being played in the environment — Photo: Reproduction/Rodrigo Fernandes
Step 2. The Google Assistant will start listening to the song to identify it. Then, see the result found on the screen, with the name of the song and the artist. In some cases, Google Assistant may even display the lyrics of the song.
Google Assistant reveals song name, artist and lyrics — Photo: Reproduction/Rodrigo Fernandes
How to find music on iPhone
Step 1. Play a song on your cell phone or in the environment and access the iPhone Control Center. Then tap the Shazam icon. Note that the button will be colored and moving, signaling that you are listening to the song to identify it;
iPhone users can add Shazam shortcut to Control Center to easily recognize songs — Photo: Playback/Rodrigo Fernandes
Step 2. View the result found on the screen, displayed in a balloon suspended at the top of the screen, displaying the song name and artist. If you like, swipe the balloon down to see the album cover and a shortcut to play the song in Apple Music.
iPhone shows song name and artist, and offers shortcut to listen to track in Apple Music — Photo: Playback/Rodrigo Fernandes
