How Volkswagen’s new subcompact SUV can arrive in 2023

This week Volkswagen announced a new investment plan that includes the Polo Track, an updated, adventurous and perhaps simplified version of the current model. The brand package also adds hybridization with ethanol.

Other than that, the announcement of a new family of entry-level compact cars for the brand. In it, what is mainly expected is the succession of Gol, the long-lived hatch popular on the road since 1980.

Having succeeded Beetle as the main player of VW, Gol will give way to a product that should be the brand’s new icon here, the third in its history in Brazil.

With names like T-Sport or T-Go, already registered in Brazil by VW, the product may have yet another name, but given its proposed “SUV” (crossover according to Sindmetau), it can start with the letter “T” .

To be made in Taubaté, VW’s small “T” will use a simplified platform, Skoda’s MQB-A00 development.

To fit a product with a maximum length of 3,999 m, suitable for India, this base must have a smaller wheelbase.

In this, we can expect something between 2.46 m and 2.53 m. The first measure is in VW’s taste, having applied it to several compact models over the last 30 years. Only here were Polo, Fox and Gol, regardless of generation.

The larger measure would give you more internal space. The “T” could also be narrower than the Polo, with something between 1.72 m and 1.73 m. At the time, we can expect from 1.52 m to 1.56 m.

In terms of length, with the Indian limited, the Brazilian equivalent will have longer bumpers. So, it can go up to 4,099 m to match Pulse and still keep the bearing below the T-Cross which, in the update, can reach 4.21 m.

Although simpler in its architecture, the “T” will be lighter than the T-Cross and maybe even compared to the Polo. With a luggage compartment between 350 and 400 liters, possibly using the same seat adjustment feature, the subcompact SUV may have a weaker engine.

The use of the EA211 1.0 TSI up to 105 horsepower and 16.8 kgfm, do up! TSI, it will be essential for the product to meet the Proconve L7 with manual or automatic six-speed transmission. Naturally, to fight Pulse, he would end up surrendering to the more powerful 1.0 TSI in automatic 200 TSI version.

Visually, the option of full LED headlamps would come from the factory initially as the Nivus, also bringing partially LED headlamps and wheels up to 16 inches. Inside, a factory 7-inch digital cluster would be a good bet, as would the 10-inch VW Play.

Multimedia options could range from 6.5 to 8 inches on the cheaper versions. Manual or automatic air conditioning, VW connectivity package, electric steering, electric trio as standard, darkened environment and option of up to six airbags (because of Latin NCAP) cannot be ruled out.

It goes without saying that traction and stability controls as well as ramp assist and differential lock would be factory integrated. An extra partial ADAS package is welcome.

As for using the 1.0 MPI, the L7 might mess up the equation, but who would buy a 1.0 “popular SUV” like the Indians do? So only 170 TSI and 200 TSI options seem obvious in this case.

With a large factory, VW’s “T” will be able to fight for sales leadership without any problems. Ahead, it can even receive a hybrid flex package, if it is MHEV.

A full hybrid would be too expensive for their proposal, unless VW hits the ideal cost using the Atkinson cycle 1.0 TSI or even the 1.6 MSI 16V. So we wait until then to see if everything we imagine will happen.