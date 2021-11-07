‘I decided to live’: without kidneys, she has been on dialysis for 8 years and managed to breastfeed – 11/07/2021

Living with chronic kidney disease since birth, Gabriella Moreira, 26, had two kidney transplants, one at age 11 and the other at age 18, but due to some problems, she had to remove them. Today without any kidney, the nutritionist from Vitória de Santo Antão, Pernambuco, has always dealt positively with her condition and has been on dialysis for about eight years. Through treatments, hospitalization and more than 10 surgeries, she graduated, got married, had a daughter and encourages other patients to live well regardless of the limitations of the disease.

“I was born with polycystic kidneys, I had so many cysts that my abdomen was big and my kidneys were considered the size of an adult kidney. The doctors told my mother that I only had two hours to live. , I was hospitalized for three months until I went home, followed up with a nephrologist and started conservative treatment.

Over the years I lost kidney function until it stopped completely between 10, 11 years. The doctor referred me for hemodialysis, but my mother promptly said that she would donate her kidney. I had my first transplant at 11 and also removed my right kidney.

Image: Personal archive

Four years after the procedure, I was hospitalized for a year to treat kidney stones and to perform more than 10 surgeries in an attempt to correct ureter problems. I had kidney thrombosis, I lost the transplant after five years and the next day I started hemodialysis.

Hemodialysis would allow me to continue living

Many people ask me if I was upset about what happened, and the answer is no. I had more than 10 surgeries, I was grateful to God for being alive and I was relieved to have another treatment that would allow me to continue living and chasing my dreams.

I have always been an active, determined and faithful person. A few months after starting dialysis, I paid and passed the entrance exam for nutrition. At the same time, I underwent treatment for two years and six months — in the meantime I removed my polycystic left kidney — until I got another kidney on the transplant waiting list.

I had the second transplant at 18, I spent only one year and six months with him. I had problems with the ureter, it detached from the bladder and the urine leaked into the belly. I felt an unbearable pain, it was as if I had an acid burning me.

Image: Personal archive

The complication was resolved with surgery, but over time I lost my kidney function again. An examination had already indicated the risk of transplant rejection. The doctor recommended waiting to see how far the kidney would hold, but I was feeling very bad and I preferred to remove the transplanted kidney, go back to hemodialysis and have quality of life. We continued in this way, I had no kidneys and, as a result, I no longer urinate.

I went back to dialysis in August 2015, it seemed the best choice at that time, but I went through a very difficult phase. I felt bad, I got depressed, I thought I was going to die. I no longer recognized myself as the positive, high-spirited Gabriella everyone knew. I started therapy and saw the situation in a new perspective.

In 2015 I graduated and started working as a nutritionist, in 2016 I got married and in 2017 I created Instagram @decidi.viver, where I talk about kidney disease, show my routine and share motivational content. Something that irritated me was people seeing me as a poor thing, unable to get things done because I was “stuck” in a machine, that’s not true.

Many patients with kidney disease who undergo dialysis incorporate this idea, stop in life and wait for death to come. I decided to live and I encourage them to do the same, to fight for their goals and to deal with and overcome the adversities of the disease.

Doctor advised me not to continue with the pregnancy

Image: Personal archive

I’ve heard from some doctors that kidney disease affects fertility, that it’s very difficult to get pregnant and when it happens it can be risky. Upon discovering that I was pregnant with Ana, an obstetrician criticized me and said that it was better not to continue with the pregnancy so as not to put my life and that of my daughter at risk, but I went ahead with my dream of being a mother, accompanied by a team who gave me all the support.

During pregnancy, I increased the number of dialysis sessions, from 3 to 6 days a week, 4 hours a day. At that time, I researched things for the trousseau, set up my patients’ diets, watched series, used social media and researched content for the RenalCast! podcast.

Another issue involving pregnancy is that I was sure I wasn’t going to breastfeed. Many people say they need to drink plenty of water to help with milk production. As I have fluid restriction, I was already resigned to this and limited myself to looking for the best bottles and teats.

Ana was born on March 7, 2021, eight months premature. My breasts filled with milk, I figured it would last a week or that it would run out as soon as I got back on dialysis. To my surprise, I continued producing milk and Ana made the correct catch the first time. It’s been five months of breastfeeding, she only takes formula when I go to dialysis.

Currently, I divide myself between treatment, face-to-face and online care with my patients, and care for my daughter. I share a little of my experience to show that it is possible to have a normal life as much as possible.

In fact, it all depends on the choices we make, I could be complaining, complaining and making myself a victim or I could decide to live and be happy despite the difficulties and that’s what I did.”

Learn more about dialysis

What is dialysis?

It is a renal replacement therapy, that is, a treatment that replaces the kidneys when the patient has severe loss of kidney function. In hemodialysis, the patient’s blood passes through a filter that eliminates toxins and excess water accumulated in the patient’s body. This is all done with the help of a highly complex machine.

Who is it for?

Dialysis as a chronic treatment is indicated for people who have loss of kidney function in an advanced stage, called stage 5, when the two kidneys filter below 10 ml of blood per minute, that is, less than 10% function. Normally, the kidneys filter more than 90 ml of blood per minute. The main causes of loss of kidney function are hypertension, diabetes, obesity and inflammation caused in the glomerulus (functional unit of the kidneys). Other issues also affect the kidneys such as lupus, chronic use of anti-inflammatory drugs and genetic diseases such as polycystic kidney disease.

What happens if a patient on dialysis stops treatment?

People on dialysis cannot go untreated. The risk of a serious problem such as arrhythmias, shortness of breath and sudden death due to increased potassium, toxins in the body and accumulation of water is real and the medical recommendation is to carry out the treatment as prescribed.

How does dialysis treatment by SUS work?

Image: iStock

The patient diagnosed with chronic kidney disease at the health center will receive a referral from the general practitioner to a nephrologist, a physician specialized in treating kidney diseases, who will assess the stage of the disease and indicate the appropriate treatment. When discovered early, a number of actions can be taken to delay progression, including medications.

When the individual needs dialysis, he is referred to a clinic that performs the procedure and that is the closest to his home. This occurs through the regulation and release of the Health Department of the municipality where the patient lives. Dialysis clinics are contracted by states or municipalities to provide this service.

Can a patient with kidney problems get pregnant?

Yes, but the chance of getting pregnant is smaller, because the renal patient has less production of hormones and reproduction. Thus, it may not ovulate or the preparation of the uterus by hormones is not regulated and not suitable for receiving the embryo. Pregnancy is considered high risk. The pregnant woman undergoes hemodialysis six times a week, keeping urea levels low. Pressure control is very important. Pregnancy usually has a shorter duration, with early termination due to risk.

Is breastfeeding contraindicated?

Breastfeeding is not contraindicated in chronic kidney disease and in patients undergoing hemodialysis. The mother’s continuous use medications will be evaluated for the need for change or adjustments. Fluid intake will be guided by the nephrologist.

Source: Marcos Alexandre Vieira, nephrologist and president of ABCDT (Brazilian Association of Dialysis and Transplant Centers).