“I stopped my life”, says former patient of a doctor accused of deforming noses – 11/06/2021

Six former patients filed complaints against renowned plastic surgeon Alan Landecker alleging that they suffered a deformed nose and health problems, such as difficulty breathing and damage to their sense of smell, from post-rhinoplasty infection.

The Civil Police of São Paulo is investigating the cases in two police stations in the city. Former patients got together and estimate to have at least 30 people affected by the doctor’s behavior.

Patients heard by state report that, after surgery, they faced bacterial and fungal infections, which led to cartilage loss, months of antibiotic treatment, deformities in the nose and breathing difficulties.

A group on WhatsApp called ‘Alan’s Patients’ brings together 17 former patients who claim to have suffered damage from the cosmetic procedure. One of them, who filed a complaint against the doctor, says he has listed 24 people with similar reports.

Physician Thaissio Britto de Lima, 30, is one of the cases. After the second surgery performed with Landecker, in May this year, he claims to have lost his sense of smell and began to experience difficulty breathing. Today, he is still treating the infection with antibiotics.

“My quality of life has deteriorated a lot since the surgery. During this period, I gained weight, I had to stop working, I’m taking antidepressants. It was a very frustrating thing for me, it made me stop my life”, he says. He is waiting for the medical records to file a complaint.

According to the Secretariat of Public Security of São Paulo, criminal body exams were requested for victims who had already given statements. Five cases are investigated by the 15th DP and one by the 34th DP. “The reports are in progress, and as soon as they are finalized, they will be analyzed by the police authority. The doctor’s hearing will be carried out during the investigations”, he says, in a note.

Part of the patients were operated on in elite hospitals in São Paulo, such as São Luiz do Morumbi, Vila Nova Star, Sírio-Libanês and Israelita Albert Einstein. After the accusations, the surgeon was removed from his activities at Vila Nova Star, at Sírio-Libanês and at Israelita Albert Einstein.

The Public Ministry of São Paulo and the Regional Council of Medicine of the State of São Paulo (Cremesp) were also activated. Sought, the council informed that investigations involving the doctor proceed under secrecy determined by law.

The defense claims that there is no causal link between the infections people contracted and the doctor’s actions. “Be it before, during or after surgery, Dr. Alan and his team provided all the assistance to all patients. These infections only appeared more than 30 days later for reasons unrelated to any type of conduct by Dr. Alan”, says Daniel Bialski , surgeon’s attorney.

Attorney Marília Veridiana Frank de Araujo, 38, was one of the former patients to file a complaint. She had just lost her father when she decided to fulfill her dream of having a structured rhinoplasty, in May of this year, with Landecker, at Hospital Vila Nova Star. The goal was to cure the deviated septum and improve the tip of the nose. A month after the procedure, he discovered that he had an infection and the cartilage was exposed.

“He told me to go home to take medicine, but I decided to go to the hospital. My face was deformed, I had an infection in the bone”, he says. She sought out another doctor, who would have asked Landecker to operate her again, this time at the Hospital Israelita Albert Einstein. “The other doctor said to me, ‘How come he didn’t wash his nose? It’s completely rotten,'” he recalls. Finally, he performed a third operation with another doctor.

Marília says that to this day she does not have her medical record and has already spent around R$ 120 thousand on the three surgeries and medications. She is on antibiotic treatment and still cannot breathe without using a nostril flare. “I live crying. I suffer for myself and for each one (of the injured). I’m very sad, it’s tiring, it’s stressful”, she says.

The surgeon even filed a lawsuit against the lawyer for libel, injury and defamation for posts made about the case on his social networks and YouTube.

The Hospital Sírio-Libanês informed, in a note, that all cases of patients admitted by the surgeon were evaluated and “no failures were identified in the care processes carried out”. The institution opened an internal ethical and administrative inquiry, which remains confidential.

“Hospital Sírio-Libanês is committed to the highest standards of hospital infection control and is internationally accredited for its high level of excellence in surgical and care processes,” he adds, in a note.

The Hospital Israelita Albert Einstein announced, also by note, that the performance of Landecker is under evaluation by the hospital’s Executive Medical Committee. An administrative proceeding was opened to analyze medical practice and facts related to patients treated by the professional.

Landecker is a full member of the Brazilian Society of Plastic Surgery (SBCP), the International Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgery (ISAPS) and the International Society of Rhinoplasty. In a statement, the SBCP declares its concern for the ‘severity of infections’ and for ‘they are unusual surgical complications’, and emphasizes that the surgeon “is internationally recognized for solid training and experience in the segment, as well as the hospitals where the surgeries were performed are among the most qualified in the country”.

“The entity defends that all surgical complications are widely investigated, so that their reasons are properly clarified and can contribute to the improvement of the specialty, medicine and especially patient safety”, he points out, in a note.

Infectious conditions and new surgeries

Model Sarah Cardoso, 29, was one of the first to get in touch with other former patients. “In the beginning it was just a support group, but it grew and we saw that he said the same things to everyone. He said it was a rare case, it made us think it was our fault, it was never his fault”, he says. She filed a complaint against the doctor at a police station in São Paulo.

Sarah had surgery with Landecker in October of last year to repair cosmetic issues. After the procedure, he found that the nose had become too big and the tip was always red. In January, he sent a photo to the doctor saying he was in pain and expelling a secretion.

“He said I had a bacteria and gave me medicine without any exam. My nose melted at that time,” he says. The following month, he went to São Paulo to undergo reconstructive surgery. It needed a third procedure, and this time the doctor took a graft from the mouth. “It was traumatizing, my nose was crooked, my mouth was crooked,” he recalls.

She estimates that she has already spent around R$ 200 thousand. Today, she uses a separator in both nostrils, an instrument that allows her to breathe, and will still need to undergo one more procedure. “He used to say that if he didn’t take my case, no one would take it. I always fell for it,” he says.

The surgeon filed a police report against the model for posts made by her on social networks.

It was also to repair an aesthetic issue that Thaissio came to Landecker’s office. He was operated on in March 2020 and, as he did not like the esthetic result, he decided to undergo a new procedure. After surgery, in May this year, he began to experience difficulty breathing – and lost his sense of smell.

Two months later, a wound appeared with cartilage exposure in the septum region and an infectious condition. “He had told me that it was an isolated case, very unusual to happen, I thought it was my bad luck”, he analyzes. Thaissio decided to look for another doctor.

He learned of other cases involving Landecker through the newspapers. “His big mistake was not having stopped operating to understand what was happening when he saw that many patients had infection and resistant bacteria. It was a case of very large negligence”, he says.

Landecker’s lawyer points out that people who had problems and continued with treatment ‘were correctly treated and are satisfied’.

“He (Alan) cannot be held responsible for the eventual recklessness with which these people took care of their wounds, did not comply with the recommendations and abandoned the treatment with him”, defends Bialski. It also points out that the bacteria found are common in hospital environments.

Bialski also emphasizes that “in the two police inquiries that exist against him, there is no evidence that can say that Dr. Alan was wrong or acted recklessly” and that “the defense, whether in the criminal or civil sphere, will take action against all who lightly make unfounded accusations against him.”

False information in the medical record

In one of the most serious complaints, a 39-year-old businesswoman who prefers not to be identified accuses the doctor of forging information in the medical record. She had her first surgery in June of last year and has since had four other procedures.

She claims that Alan knew it was an infection since the second surgery, but did not warn her. “He said that my body had rejected the graft and that it was a problem in my body, that my body did not heal. That it was a very rare case”, he says.

She says she treated the infection in December, when she had completed six months of non-stop antibiotics and decided to go to Alan’s clinic saying she wouldn’t leave without the problem resolved. He reportedly called an infectologist, who hospitalized her for 20 days, with antibiotic and antifungal treatment. “Before that, he had never asked for a test to find out what the infection was, but the medical record says yes,” he says.

The businesswoman also points out that the doctor even showed her pictures of an infected nose to show that it was not her case. “I said I felt something was wrong and asked him to investigate, but he always gave me various medications and ointments and kept reoperating me,” he says.

She continues to treat the sequelae and reports that no doctor accepts taking her case because it is unpublished in the medical literature.