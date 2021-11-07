Share Tweet Share Share Email



If the Pis values ​​are not withdrawn what can happen? With the publication of Provisional Measure No. 946, of April 7, 2020, on May 31, 2020, the PIS/PASEP Fund will be extinguished and the updated balance will be migrated to the Guarantee Fund for Employees – FGTS.

With the migration of the PIS/PASEP Fund to the FGTS, will I lose the right to the amounts not withdrawn?

No. The Share Balance will be transferred to individual linked FGTS accounts.

Pursuant to Article 5 of Provisional Measure No. 946, of April 7, 2020, the quota values ​​will be considered abandoned as of June 1, 2025, when they will become the property of the Federal Government. Thus, the values ​​of the PIS quotas , will be available for withdrawal until May 31, 2025.

How to withdraw the PIS Quotas of the deceased worker?

Legal beneficiaries must appear at any Caixa branch, presenting the documents:

• Valid personal identification document;

• Death certificate:

• one of the documents listed below:

Certificate or declaration of dependents entitled to pension for death issued by the INSS; or

Certificate provided by the employer (in the case of public servants); or

Judicial license designating the successor/legal representative and Identity Card of the successor/legal representative (in the absence of a certificate of qualified dependents); or

Form of Sharing/Public Deed of Inventory and Sharing; or

Written statement by the dependents or successors, by mutual agreement, declaring that there are no other dependents or successors known and requesting the withdrawal, regardless of probate, surplus or judicial authorization.

What identification documents are accepted for withdrawal?

• ID card

• Driver’s License (new model)

• Functional Card recognized by Decree

• Military Identity

• Foreigners’ Identity Card

• Passport issued in Brazil or abroad

