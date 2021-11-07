“I’m devastated,” says rapper Travis Scott in messages to fans following concert deaths.

Rapper Travis Scott released a video to his fans on Saturday (6) after eight people were trampled to death and dozens injured during his concert at a festival in Houston, Texas, on Friday (5).

Scott, a Houston resident, said he was “devastated” and asked his fans to help authorities with any information they had about the incident.

“I want to send prayers for those who passed away last night. In fact, we are working to identify the families so that we can help them in this difficult time”, said the musician, in the video.

“You know, my fans really mean the world to me, and I always want to leave them with a positive experience. Whenever anything happens, you know, I stop the show and try to help with whatever they need,” he continued.

“I could never imagine the gravity of the situation. We are working together with everyone to try to clarify everything.”

the incident

A crowd of fans surged onto the stage during the rapper’s show at the Astroworld music festival in Houston, killing at least eight people and injuring dozens as panic spread through the show’s younger audience, officials said Saturday.

City police chief Troy Finner said his department has opened a criminal investigation by homicide and narcotics detectives after unconfirmed reports that someone in the crowd “was injecting drugs into other people.”

The disaster struck NRG Park around 9:30 pm on Friday (5) during the performance of Scott, rapper and Grammy-nominated producer.

Police and members of the crowd described the situation as an escalation of unruly behavior throughout the day.

As fans in the packed audience of about 50,000 people pressed toward the stage, people began to fall unconscious, some apparently suffering cardiac arrest or other medical problems, officials told reporters.

Twenty-five people were taken to hospitals after the crushing episode, some of them cardiac, said Mayor Sylvester Turner. Most of the dead were between 14 and 27 years old, although the age of one of the victims has yet to be determined, Turner said.