Important Microsoft service will no longer work on Windows 7 and 8.1

Microsoft announced this Friday (5) that it will discontinue updates to the OneDrive personal app for Windows 7, 8, and 8.1 users beginning January 1, 2022. Two months later, in March, the program will no longer sync files with the cloud, which should make it useless and require the user to manually upload to the system.

This is a change that may take many people by surprise, after all, Windows 8.1 is guaranteed support by Microsoft until January 10, 2023. Direct integration with the company’s cloud storage service was one of the key features when the announcement was made. Windows 8.1, so it’s still unclear how this might impact operating system performance.

OneDrive support in Windows 8.1 and Windows 7 has its days numbered (Image: Playback/Microsoft)

Such a significant change would likely not have been made by default without prior analysis of the effects, so Microsoft is likely to know who will be affected by the announcement. Interestingly, support for Windows 7 only came after landing on the successor, due to demand from users who were still using the old version.

No official support

Official support for Windows 7 was phased out in 2020, but as there is still a large base of business users, the company releases periodic security updates to keep it running until September 10, 2023. This shouldn’t be an issue for this profile. professional, as the change to OneDrive will only affect personal accounts, which will no longer support Win 7 anyway.

Windows 7 is no longer officially supported by Microsoft (Image: Playback/Wikipedia)

For those less familiar with the OneDrive app, the client’s role is to perform real-time synchronization of files in the background. Thus, it is possible to edit a text in Word and all changes to be sent simultaneously to the cloud, which avoids the loss of work in case the PC gives a problem or lacks light, for example.

For those who don’t want to have to manually transfer files, the solution is to migrate to Windows 10, whose official support will last until October 2025. Or, as a last resort, the solution is to migrate to another rival service and without such limitation, like Dropbox or Google Drive.

Source: Microsoft