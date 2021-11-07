In 2022, TSE intends to enter the salon with his finger on the trigger – 11/06/2021 – Elio Gaspari

Fast trigger

During next year’s election campaign, the Superior Electoral Court intends to enter the hall with its finger on the trigger.

One can believe that the usual suspects risk going to jail. More than that: slates and/or candidacies may be embargoed.

This time no process will take place for three years.

the chamber lyre

Arthur Lira, the mayor, is not a sympathetic character and his ideas are as clear as the night, but he has assembled such an arsenal that it is useless to predict his defeats.

It’s better to turn the key: in principle, he wins.

Petrobras

Bolsonaro received signals from his world to cool the debate around a possible sale of Petrobras.

When he wanted to put old friends in the government, the cherries for those cakes came from Petrobras.

Unless he commissions Dom Helder Câmara and Dom Eugênio Sales to design an eventual privatization of the company, the issue will flow to a single estuary, in which the PT commissioner’s ship sank.

When Fernando Henrique Cardoso privatized Vale do Rio Doce, with a much smaller core, the captain defended his execution.

Candidate Crivella

The news that former mayor Marcelo Crivella may run for a seat in Congress would relieve the government of the embarrassment of having to forget about his appointment to the embassy in South Africa.

Appointed in June, the doctor was trapped in the silence of the Pretoria government, which did not grant him the agrément. In early October, Bolsonaro called President Cyril Ramaphosa and asked for his help.

Until now, nothing.

The captain’s initiative hardly came from a suggestion by professional diplomats. They know that the silence of a chancellery suggests the withdrawal of the request for agrément and calls of this kind only serve to aggravate the issue.