In election identified as illegitimate, Ortega seeks to secure 4th consecutive term as president of Nicaragua | World

Nicaragua is holding a new presidential election this Sunday (7) in which Daniel Ortega is running for his fourth consecutive term — he has been in power since 2007. In practice, Ortega is running alone: ​​all candidates with the potential to face him have been arrested or forced to leave the country. The main opposition party was formally barred from running.

Ortega faces five unknown candidates accused of collaborating with the government after the arrest of seven pre-candidates in an offensive that has led 39 politicians, businessmen, farmers, students and journalists to prison since May.

A survey by the Cid-Gallup institute shows that 65% would vote for an opponent and 19% for Ortega. But the pro-government M&R institute says 70% will vote for the current president and 11.2% for unknown candidates.

One of the people arrested is the former Nicaraguan Miss Berenice Quezada, who was a pre-candidate for vice-presidency on the ticket launched by the Citizens for Freedom (CxL) party. She was labeled a terrorist, and her house arrest was ordered by the regime. She was deemed unable to run for election.

The current president has Rosario Murillo as his running mate, whom he calls “copresident”. The two lead the Sandinista National Liberation Front, a party derived from a 1970s guerrilla front.

The favorite to be elected was Cristiana Chamorro, daughter of former president Violeta Barrios (1990-1997) and who is under house arrest.

The detainees are accused of attacking sovereignty and promoting sanctions against Nicaragua, “betrayal of the motherland” or “money laundering”, based on laws passed in 2020 by Congress, under government control, as well as the Judiciary and authorities elections.

Mass Escape to Exile

For Ortega, the more than 150 opponents held since 2018 are non-political, and, yes, “criminals” and “coupists” sponsored by Washington.

More than 100,000 Nicaraguans went into exile, mainly the United States and Costa Rica, during the political crisis.

More than 30,000 police and soldiers have been mobilized since the beginning of the week in Nicaragua to safeguard Sunday’s elections.

The electoral court, with the help of the military and police, has begun distributing boxes with ballots, paint and other materials that will be used in more than 3,000 voting centers, announced the president of the Supreme Electoral Council (CSE), Brenda Rocha, during an official act.

The commander of the Army, General Julio Avilés, informed that 15,000 soldiers will participate in the security plan, with the support of 600 means of land transport, 400 radio communication equipment, seven air vehicles and 80 Navy vessels. Police mobilized 16,665 men.

European Union Reviews

The government rejected international observation by bodies such as the Organization of American States (OAS) and the European Union.

The head of European diplomacy Josep Borrell said on Tuesday that the elections will not be legitimate because Ortega has arrested all other candidates.

“Mr. Ortega was concerned with arresting all the political candidates who presented themselves in these elections and we cannot expect this process to reach a result that we can consider legitimate, but the opposite,” declared Borrell.

“The situation in Nicaragua is one of the most serious that exists right now on the American continent,” said Borrell. According to him, the electoral process only seeks to “maintain the power of the dictator” Ortega, and the elections in the country “are completely fake” (fake), he said.

Similar criticisms of Nicaragua were made last week by the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights (IACHR), which said that the current repressive conditions “make an honest and free electoral process unfeasible”.

The US Senate approved a bill on Monday to increase diplomatic pressure on Ortega (in power since 2007).

Fake accounts on social media linked to the government

Meta, the parent company of Facebook, announced on Monday (1) that it has eliminated from its networks over a thousand accounts managed by the Nicaraguan government to manipulate the public debate and attack the opposition, one week before the presidential election.

“This was really a cross-government operation, the troll farm consisted of several groups run by multiple different government entities at a time,” said Global Intelligence Leader for Target Influence Operations, Ben Nimmo.

The scheme worked since April 2018 and its networks were eliminated in October 2021. There were 937 Facebook accounts, 363 Instagram accounts, 140 pages and 24 groups.

According to Meta, the accounts were operated by the Nicaraguan government or by the former Sandinista National Liberation Front (FSLN, left), in power since 2007.

The accounts had about 585,000 followers. Instagram profiles were followed by 125,000 accounts.