In his best style, Poatan wipes out rival with cinematic flying knee in his UFC 268 debut

Simply brutal. In one of Ultimate’s most anticipated debuts in the 2021 season, Alex Poatan lives up to expectations in style. in the fight against Andreas Michailidis, fur UFC 268, this Saturday (6), in New York (USA), the Brazilian showed that he had prepared well for his debut in the company. After overcoming a strategic first round by the Greek, the São Paulo native found victory in the second stage with a cinematic flying knee, which erased his rival.

Candidate for one of the ‘Performance of the Night’ bonuses, Poatan has made his reputation as a knockout fighter. Former double world champion in GLORY, the tupiniquim debuts with the right foot in the UFC.

With the result, Alex reached his fourth triumph in five appearances as a professional in MMA. Middleweight representative (up to 83.9kg.), the fighter now dreams of a place in the middleweight elite (up to 83.9kg.), currently led by Israel Adesanya, one of his kickboxing victims.

Run over by Poatan, Andreas couldn’t reach the second positive result with Ultimate’s gloves. Now, the Greek has two setbacks and a victory in the company.

The fight

The clash started with Michailidis taking the initiative with a low kick, which went into space and was immediately returned by the Brazilian. Alex tried to find the best distance and tried to get into his rival’s range of action. Poatan threw a straight shot, but the Greek soon went to the tupiniquim’s legs and took the athlete to the ground. Alex managed to get to his feet, but Andreas pressed Alex against the bars. After two minutes, the Greek sought the back and attacked the São Paulo with punches in the face. The Brazilian tried to react, but Michailidis was still glued to the Brazilian’s back. With two minutes left for the end of the stage, Alex managed to turn around and the duel started to be played in isometrics. Without much action, the referee had the fighters split up. As soon as the duel returned, the Greek resumed the fight, leaving for the grappling confrontation. The gong sounded with Andreas pressing the tupiniquim against the bars.

Right in the opening seconds of the second stage, the show. Taking advantage of the carelessness of the Greek, who tried to take the fall, the Brazilian landed a fulminating flying knee, which made his rival collapse. Noting Michailidis’ condition, the referee stopped the match.

MAIN CARD

Welterweight: Welterweight: Kamaru Usman defeated Colby Covington in the unanimous decision of the judges (48-47, 48-47, 49-46) – Fight for the belt

Straw weight: Rose Namajunas defeated Weili Zhang in the split decision of the judges (47-48, 48-47 and 49-46) – Fight for the belt

Rooster weight: Marlon Vera defeated Frankie Edgar by knockout 3m50s from R3

Feather weight: Shane Burgos defeated Billy Quarantino on the unanimous decision of the judges (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Lightweight: Justin Gaethje defeated Michael Chandler in the unanimous decision of the judges (29-28, 29-28, 30-27)

PRELIMINARY CARD

Average weight: Alex Poatan defeated Andreas Michailidis by technical knockout (knee) at 18s from R2

Lightweight: Bobby Green defeated Al Iaquinta by technical knockout 2m25s from R1

Average weight: Chris Curtis defeated Phil Hawes by technical knockout 4m27 from R1

Middleweight: Nassourdine Imavovo defeated Edmen Shahbazyan by technical knockout 4m42s from R2

Welterweight: Ian Garry defeated Jordan Williams by knockout 4m59s from R1

Heavy weight: Chris Barnett defeated Gian Villante by technical knockout 2m23s from R2

Light heavyweight: Dustin Jacoby defeated John Allan in the unanimous decision of the judges (29-28, 30-27, 29-28)

Feather weight: Melsik Baghdasaryan defeated Bruno Souza in the unanimous decision of the judges (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Flyweight: Ode Osbourne defeated CJ Vergara in the unanimous decision of the judges (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)