In the preview of the South American final, Athletico faces Bragantino to end a bad phase at the Brazilian Nationals | athletico-pr

Athletico faces Bragantino, this Sunday, in search of rehabilitation at the Brazilian Nationals. Hurricane is six games without a win and dropped from eighth to 14th in that period. The match takes place at Nabi Abi Chedid, at 4 pm, and is a “preview” of the South American final – the two teams will decide the continental title on the next 20th.

Meanwhile, Hurricane has the mission to improve in Serie A. With 35 points, the team is five from the relegation zone, and, on the other hand, nine from the G-6, which is now worth a spot for the Libertadores.

Finalist in the Copa do Brasil and the Sudamericana, Athletico is coming off two draws and four defeats at the Brasileirão. The last result was 2-2 with Flamengo.

For the duel with Massa Bruta, Athletico has three casualties: defender Nicolás Hernández, midfielder David Terans and forward Renato Kayzer. All three complete automatic suspension. The technical assistant Bruno Larazoni is also out of the match, for the same reason.

Pedro Rocha should start in place of David Terans. The player felt pain in his calf and was spared in the team’s last commitment, but is now back on the team. Zé Ivaldo, in defense, and Bissoli, in attack, also enter.

The probable Athletico has Santos; Pedro Henrique, Thiago Heleno and Zé Ivaldo; Marcinho, Erick, Léo Cittadini and Abner; Nikão, Bissoli and Pedro Rocha.

In the first round of the competition, the teams faced each other in the Arena da Baixada and the result was 2 to 2. Rubro-Negro’s goals were scored by David Terans and Nikão.

