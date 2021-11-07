Industry could lose nearly $2 billion to China’s beef embargo

This week completed two months of China’s embargo on Brazilian beef. This occurred after the confirmation of two cases of Bovine Spongiform Encephalopathy (BSE). The disease is known as “mad cow disease”. Thus, there was a devaluation of 11.8% in the price of bovine arroba last month. The first drop in the average price on the domestic market in 16 months. The numbers are from the IPCA-15, the preview of official inflation.

With two months of embargo, the Confederation of Agriculture and Livestock of Brazil forecasts a loss of US$ 1.8 billion. If exports continue until next month. And there is no indication that China will back down from its decision.

Brazil faced a beef embargo in 2010. However. Hong Kong had big exports at the time. Only this time the situation is different. In October, there was a drop of 49.5% compared to September. There are more than 110,000 tons of meat pending to be released by Chinese authorities.

Without beef, China bets on pork

As China has not been buying beef from Brazil, it has opted for pork and chicken. They grew 30% and 21.5%, respectively, last month compared to last year.

