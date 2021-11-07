Inflation rises and minimum wage forecast for 2022 reaches new value; check out!

The minimum wage for next year, 2022, will have a higher increase than the government’s forecast. This must happen due to the review of the National Consumer Price Index (INPC) this year, which jumped from 8.4% to 9.1%.

With this new value, the minimum wage can reach R$1,200, that is, an increase of R$31 over the previous forecast that is already included in the Budget Law sent to the National Congress of R$1,169.

In an interview given to CNN, the new special secretary of the Treasury and Budget, Esteves Colnago, informed that the revision was made to validate the forecasts for the public accounts presented by the new Economy team last Friday (29).

On the same occasion, the effects of the PEC dos Precatórios, which changes the calculation of the spending ceiling and for the payment of judicial debts as of next year, were announced by the new secretaries.

The biggest impacts on the federal budget will be in the value of the minimum wage, which also changes the values ​​of social benefits and on retirement.

For every R$1 discharged from the floor, public spending rises by about R$ 355 million according to calculations by the economic team. The revision of the Inflation Index should generate an impact of BRL 11 billion next year.

According to the spending ceiling rule, the federal public sector limit is readjusted by the IPCA for the month of June of the previous year. Other expenses, such as the minimum wage, must be corrected by the INPC for the calendar year, which runs from January to December.

INPC

The index is called low-income inflation, the INPC is used to correct the purchasing power of wages. For this to be done, the price variations of the consumption basket of the population that are salaried with the lowest income are taken into account.

The price index has as its collection unit commercial establishments and service providers, public service concessionaires and the internet. In addition, the survey covers families with income from 1 to 5 minimum wages.

